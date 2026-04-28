Uniti Named a 5 Star Employer in 2026 by VETS Indexes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. has been named a 5 Star Employer in the 2026 VETS Indexes Employer Awards in recognition of the company’s strong commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community. Uniti is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States.

“Uniti has demonstrated meaningful and measurable support for veterans and the military-connected community through its commitment to building opportunities for those who served,” said Nicholas Antaki, president of VETS Indexes. “As we launch our new awards platform and enhanced survey experience in 2026, we are making it easier than ever for organizations to showcase their veteran employment initiatives and benchmark their progress. Employers like Uniti continue to set the standard and help drive the future of veteran employment forward.”

“Uniti is honored to receive this recognition from VETS Indexes,” said Jennifer Ragsdale, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and chief people officer at Uniti. “We are committed to recruiting, hiring and retaining military veterans and their spouses because they bring the technical skills, exceptional commitment and high character that make them valuable members of our team from the day they walk through our door.”

Click here to see all of the awardees.

VETS Indexes recognized participating organizations across the following award levels: 5 Star Employer, 4 Star Employer, 3 Star Employer, and Recognized Employer. Not every responding organization received an award — only those that demonstrated a strong commitment to veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses.

Awards were announced this morning at the Employing U.S. Vets Conference held at the New York Athletic Club.

As the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has set a new standard in veteran employment data. VETS Indexes and its Employer Awards have been featured on CNBC, Fox Business and BNN Bloomberg, as well as military-specific outlets, including Military.com, Military Times and Stars & Stripes.

This in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes employers' policies, practices, and outcomes in detail, across the following 5 categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse/family support



For more information on the process and methodology behind the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, please see: Methodology.

To see available jobs at Uniti, please visit our careers site.

About VETS Indexes

VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, hosting the Employing U.S. Vets Conference, unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service, and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.

The VETSX and VTRNIX indexes were created on the premise that the companies that make the best use of the highly talented, yet under-valued, talent pool that veterans represent will ultimately see a benefit to their bottom lines.

As the world’s first resource for U.S.-veteran-themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission-critical mindset, unique skills, and specialized training that veterans bring to the workplace. Our mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support veterans and their families. Learn more about us at VETSIndexes.com and follow us on social media channels via LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Uniti Group Inc.

Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at uniti.com. Engage with us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Uniti Media Contact

Scott Morris, 501-748-5342

scott.l.morris@uniti.com

VETS Indexes Media Contact

Nicholas Antaki, 516-418-3821

nantaki@vetsindexes.com