Equiniti (EQ) Launches DealTrax™: A Digital-First Platform for Corporate Actions and M&A Events

DealTrax Highlights Include:

Powerful Tools & Streamlined Processes: Quick, efficient deal setup with digital capabilities

Quick, efficient deal setup with digital capabilities Speed: Faster payment delivery to holders

Faster payment delivery to holders Seamless Delivery: Full-service support including Escrow Agent services

Full-service support including Escrow Agent services Scalability: Built to support today’s workflows and tomorrow’s events





NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equiniti (EQ), a leading FinTech firm that connects the future of capital, communication and governance, announced the launch of DealTrax, its next-generation online portal designed to transform how organizations manage complex corporate actions and private M&A transactions.

Built for today’s fast-paced markets, DealTrax delivers a modern, digital-first experience that replaces manual processes and physical mail with automated, straight-through execution. The platform offers secure login, tax certification, digital signatures, payment selection, and real-time status updates, ensuring speed, accuracy, and efficiency throughout the transaction lifecycle.

“EQ is committed to delivering technology that empowers our clients to operate with confidence and efficiency,” said Jo Palmer, CEO, Investment Services. “DealTrax sets a new standard for digital transformation in corporate actions and M&A, helping companies thrive and people build their financial futures.”

With over 500 corporate actions performed annually and $300+ billion in payments processed globally, EQ brings unmatched expertise and proven systems to every transaction. DealTrax represents the next step in EQ’s commitment to innovation and client success.

“Corporate actions are becoming increasingly complex, and organizations need solutions that keep them ahead of the curve,” said Michael Legregin, Senior Vice President, Corporate Actions, IPO & New Business at EQ. “DealTrax simplifies these processes with a streamlined, intuitive interface and customizable capabilities, enabling clients to focus on moving their business forward.”

About EQ

Equiniti is a fintech that connects the future of capital, communications, and governance - building trust and confidence in every market we serve. Our 5,000 employees support over 20 million shareholders and 12,000 leading organizations worldwide.

Media Contact

Equiniti Media Relations: mediainquiries@equiniti.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/069fa889-9ea1-4a1d-b029-8298592ce6df