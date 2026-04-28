Flooring Market Projected to Reach USD 741.72 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flooring Market size was valued at USD 399.99 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 741.72 by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 6.37% from 2026 to 2035.

Rapid urbanization, an increase in residential and commercial building in the area, and end users' growing desire for reasonably priced, aesthetically pleasing, long-lasting, and easily maintained flooring are all contributing factors to the expansion of the flooring market.





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The size of the U.S. Flooring Market was USD 85.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 154.97 billion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.12% over the forecast period.

The region’s growth is driven by high renovation activity, strong demand for long-lasting and low-maintenance materials, and rising adoption of resilient, engineered, and environmentally friendly flooring, which is bolstered by premium product preferences and technological advancements.

Rapid Urbanization is Driving Market Expansion Globally

Global urbanization is causing the flooring market to grow at an accelerating rate, particularly in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and certain regions of Africa. The demand for infrastructure in homes, businesses, and industries has increased, which is driving up the flooring market. Sturdy and appealing floors are necessary for new housing developments, hospitals, office buildings, and retail complexes. Additionally, the necessity for both non-resilient (ceramic/wood) and resilient (vinyl/rubber) flooring is increased by the renovation and modernization of older structures.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, Non-Resilient Ceramic led the market with a share of 38.06% due to its widespread use in both homes and commercial areas, its durability, easy for maintenance and has aesthetic appeal. Resilient Flooring is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.10% due to growing need for cost-effective, durable and easy-to-install products such as rubber vinyl and luxury vinyl tiles.

By Material Source

In 2025, Synthetic / Engineered led the market with a share of 65.14% driven by its price competitiveness and other attractive traits including Vinyl, Laminate, and Engineered wood. Natural Flooring is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.80% fueled by rising popularity for sustainable and eco-friendly material, such as bamboo, cork and hardwood among consumers.

By Installation Area

In 2025, Office Spaces led the market with a share of 35.12% due to increasing demand for flooring that will require less maintenance and high utility. Healthcare Facilities is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.12% driven by the rising hospital, clinic and medical center construction and remodeling activity.

By Application

In 2025, Residential led the market with a share of 45.34% driven by sustained demand for flooring in homes, apartments, and housing developments. Commercial is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.25% fueled by rapid growth in offices, retail, hotel and hospitality buildings.

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Regional Insights:

With a revenue share of approximately 32.10%, Asia Pacific dominated the flooring market in 2025. The growth was driven by the region's high infrastructure spending, fast urbanization, and rising residential and commercial building. The demand for residential and commercial flooring materials is particularly high in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. With a CAGR of 7.28%, the Asia Pacific area is predicted to grow at the fastest rate because to the increase of urban development, remodeling activities, and awareness of eco-friendly and nature-friendly flooring.

Key Companies:

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

Forbo Holding AG

Gerflor Group

Interface, Inc.

Beaulieu International Group

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Karndean Designflooring (part of Milliken & Company)

LG Hausys

RAK Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Asian Granito India Ltd.

Atlas Concorde S.p.A.

Porcelanosa Group

Polyflor Ltd.

Congoleum Corporation

James Halstead PLC

The Dixie Group

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, Armstrong Flooring, Inc Launched its new “TimberTones Densified Hardwood,” a 100% real hardwood flooring engineered for extreme durability (6× dent, 4× scratch resistant) for commercial applications.

In January 2025, Gerflor Group Opened a new recycling facility in Germany for its “Second Life” programme, enabling processing of installation off‑cuts and post‑consumer flooring in 10 European countries, strengthening its circularity leadership.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Installation Trends & Cost Analysis – helps you understand regional labor cost variations, average installation timelines, and the shift between DIY and professional installation practices.

– helps you understand regional labor cost variations, average installation timelines, and the shift between DIY and professional installation practices. Consumer Preferences & Buying Behavior – helps you identify demand trends across flooring types, materials, design preferences, and brand loyalty patterns.

– helps you identify demand trends across flooring types, materials, design preferences, and brand loyalty patterns. Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Adoption Metrics – helps you evaluate the growing shift toward environmentally friendly flooring materials and sustainable purchasing decisions.

– helps you evaluate the growing shift toward environmentally friendly flooring materials and sustainable purchasing decisions. Technological Innovation & Product Advancements – helps you assess the adoption of advanced features such as waterproof, anti-slip, antimicrobial properties, and smart flooring solutions.

– helps you assess the adoption of advanced features such as waterproof, anti-slip, antimicrobial properties, and smart flooring solutions. R&D Investment & Innovation Pipeline – helps you analyze how key players are investing in research and development to drive product differentiation and future growth.

– helps you analyze how key players are investing in research and development to drive product differentiation and future growth. Regulatory Compliance & Market Impact Analysis – helps you understand adherence to environmental standards, use of recycled materials, and the influence of regulations on market expansion.

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