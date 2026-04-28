V4b.AI Unveils Proprietary AI-Powered Video Production for Brands, Ecommerce and Fashion Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V4b.AI is proud to announce the launch of its proprietary AI-driven video solution, designed to meet the growing demands of modern businesses for high-quality, scalable video content.

The newly launched system addresses a significant barrier in generative AI applications by maintaining product accuracy, apparel fidelity, and the consistency required for real-world business environments. By blending multiple foundational AI models, 3D-based accuracy layers, and structured post-production workflows, V4b.AI provides a reliable solution for creating video content tailored to ecommerce, fashion, advertising, and digital platforms. As demand for short-form video content escalates across industries like ecommerce, apparel, and D2C brands, the traditional approach to video production has proven costly, time-consuming, and challenging to scale. V4b.AI’s innovative system offers an alternative by enabling businesses to produce high-quality, tailored content faster and more efficiently. This eliminates reliance on physical shoots while empowering brands to create content effectively for global markets.

“Technology has always amplified expertise, not replaced it. From Hollywood to high-end post-production studios, the model has been consistent, with controlled systems operated by specialists to deliver precision and scale. What we are building follows the same principle. Businesses should not have to become content production experts to use AI. They need reliable, high-quality outputs that help them scale, while we handle the complexity, control, and accuracy behind it,” said Manish Kumar, Founder of V4b.AI.

Founded by Manish Kumar, who brings over 20 years of experience across content, marketing, and technology, and who has built and run a successful digital creative agency over the past decade, V4b.AI represents a natural evolution of solving content challenges at scale.

V4b.AI’s AI-powered video solution is poised to transform the way businesses approach commercial video creation, offering a scalable, accurate, and efficient alternative to traditional production methods.

About V4b.AI

V4b.AI is a Texas-based creative agency with an in-house proprietary AI for high-quality video content without any physical shoot. By combining multiple foundational AI platforms with 3D workflows and post-production, the company enables brands to create accurate, scalable, and high-performing visual content without traditional shoots.

To learn more about V4b.AI’s solution and how it can support your business, visit V4b.AI or contact the team directly today.

Media Contact

Name: Manish Kumar

Email: mk@v4b.ai

Phone: +1 (346) 545-0912

Website: www.v4b.ai

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef0318bd-dacf-4aaa-905d-aa38f1e74a36

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e52eb76-b04d-4ce1-968e-b8d10c0d2aeb