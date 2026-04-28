Winners Inc. Announces Launch of Regulation A+ Offering, Driving Expansion to New Prediction Markets Infrastructure For Kalshi And Polymarket Exchanges

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winners, Inc., (OTC: WNRS), through its wholly owned subsidiary Moneyline Sports providing predictive sports analytics, AI data products and infrastructure to predictive markets Polymarket and Kalshi, today announced the official qualification by the U.S. Security Exchange Commission (SEC) of its Regulation A+ offering for up to $5,000,000. This milestone achievement signifies Winner's strategic path toward raising sufficient capital to support the launch, branding, marketing and customer acquisition for the Company’s predictive market infrastructure platforms to ensure its success. Winners flagship mobile platform Mevu.com (me vs u) launched in January 2026, is an innovative trading and execution platform for sports, digital assets and equities contracts listed on Kalshi and Polymarket exchanges. Mevu provides access and trade execution through aggregated, dynamic and customizable prediction markets in a single platform, fostering an immersive experience for all users.

The Winner's Regulation A+ offering presents an unprecedented opportunity for both accredited and non-accredited investors to participate as stakeholders in the company. As a technology-driven and blockchain company sitting at the intersection of sports, digital assets and trading on prediction markets, Winners Inc. will play a crucial role in cultivating a distinctive business model as one of the first public companies within the prediction markets sector.

"We are extremely pleased to have received SEC qualification for our Regulation A+ offering, and eagerly anticipate welcoming investors to be a part of our journey and extending our footprint within the sector," stated B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Winners Inc. “Rather than choosing traditional financing through venture capital or investment banks, and with valuations of Polymarket and Kalshi approaching 20 Billion, I believe new investors who do not have access to the bigger names or IPO process, our customers, vendors, influencers, brand ambassadors and community as a whole should be entitled to own stock and participate in potential wealth creation with Winners over the long term," further stated Friedman.

Winners Inc. aims to raise up to $5,000,000 Million from the general public and accredited investors through its Regulation A+ capital offering. These funds will be allocated toward expanding the Company’s predictive market platforms, mobile applications, customer acquisition and general working capital. Winners Inc. firmly believes that this presents an exceptional opportunity for investors to join in the growth and prosperity of the company within this rapidly emerging sector.

The issuance of common stock will be conducted through an offering statement on Form 1-A (File No. 024-12729 filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which was qualified by the SEC on April 24, 2026. Interested parties may contact the company directly at info@winnersinc.com, visiting the Company’s website at www.winnersinc.com and may obtain a complimentary copy of the offering circular by accessing the SEC website at www.sec.gov and visiting the EDGAR section or view the below link:

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&filenum=024-12729

About Winners Inc.

Winners, Inc., (www.winnersinc.com) (OTC: WNRS) through its wholly owned subsidiary Moneyline Sports, provides predictive sports analytics and data products using GenAi and blockchain technology for US sports, digital assets and US Equities. Driven by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, the Company seeks to provide sports fans and traders an inside edge in predictive markets through its’ platform Mevu.com, an aggregator and trade/execution infrastructure platform providing a more immersive trading experience with Kalshi and Polymarket exchanges. More information on the Company and products may be found at www.winnersinc.com or www.moneylinesports.com.

Not a Solicitation to Sell Securities. This is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation to purchase securities. Such an offer can only be made through and in compliance with our currently qualified Regulation A+ Offering as described above. A person may indicate that they are interested in participating in the Offering by submitting their name, address, telephone number, and e-mail address info@winnersinc.com.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21B of the Exchange Act of 1934, any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals and assumptions of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this release may be identified through the use of words such as "expects," "will," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," or statements indicating certain actions such as "may," "could," or "might" occur. Such statements reflect the current views of WNRS and its affiliated companies with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance and commercial appeal of its feature-length films, its film production services, competitive market conditions in the motion picture industry (both in the US and foreign markets), successful sale of the rights to film content produced, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. Neither Winners Inc.. Moneyline Sports, nor its affiliates or subsidiary companies, undertakes any responsibility to update the "forward-looking" statements contained in this news release.

Contact:

Winners Inc.

info@winnersinc.com or info@moneylinesports.com