Single Use Consumables Market Report 2025 with Analyst Recommendations - Expanding into Emerging Markets / Innovate Disposable Products in Surgery and Diagnostics - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Use Consumables Market (2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single-use consumables market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, cost-efficiency, and advancements in technology.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has led to a heightened demand for biopharmaceuticals, including vaccines and monoclonal antibodies. Single-use consumables are integral in the production of these biologics, offering advantages such as reduced contamination risks and enhanced operational efficiency.



The heightened emphasis on sanitation and hygiene, especially in the wake of global health concerns, has propelled the adoption of single-use consumables. These products ensure sterility and reduce the risk of infections, aligning with stringent health and safety regulations.



The global single-use consumables market exhibits strong regional growth patterns, with America leading due to its well-established biopharmaceutical infrastructure, advanced manufacturing technologies, and significant investments in R&D.

Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Merck Group (SigmaAldrich Co. LLC)

Sartorius AG

Celltainer Biotech

PBS Biotech Inc.

ABEC

Meissner Filtration Products Inc.

Hamilton Company

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Expansion into Emerging Markets

2.2 Innovative Disposable Products in Surgery and Diagnostics



3. Single Use Consumables Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Single Use Consumables Market

3.2 Usage of Disposables in Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing: any Stage of R&D or Manufacture

3.3 Cell types produced in various applications using Single-use Systems bioreactors

3.4 Global Single Use Consumables Market: Dashboard

3.5 Global Single Use Consumables Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Single Use Consumables Market: Market Value Assessment

3.7 Global Single Use Consumables Market Segmentation: by Product

3.7.1 Global Single Use Consumables Market, by Product Overview

3.7.2 Global Single Use Consumables Market Attractiveness Index, by Product

3.7.3 Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, by Tubing, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, by Connectors and Disconnectors, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, by Valves, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.6 Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, by Other Products, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global Single Use Consumables Market Segmentation: by Application

3.8.1 Global Single Use Consumables Market, by Application Overview

3.8.2 Global Single Use Consumables Market Attractiveness Index, by Application

3.8.3 Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, by Sampling, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, by Cell Culture, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, by Storage, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.6 Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, by Filtration, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9 Global Single Use Consumables Market Segmentation: by End Users

3.9.1 Global Single Use Consumables Market, by End Users Overview

3.9.2 Global Single Use Consumables Market Attractiveness Index, by End Users

3.9.3 Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, by Contract Manufacturing Organizations, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, by Pharmaceutical Companies, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.5 Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, by Academic & Research Institutes, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Single Use Consumables Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wyu0t

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