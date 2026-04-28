The Peach Cobbler Factory Expands in Arkansas with New Franchise Group in Fort Smith

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peach Cobbler Factory continues its national growth with the addition of a new franchise group in Fort Smith, Arkansas, further expanding the brand’s presence across the state and strengthening its footprint in the Southern region.

This expansion introduces new ownership in Fort Smith and reflects the brand’s continued momentum in partnering with experienced operators in high-potential markets. The Fort Smith group brings a strong commitment to operational excellence and community engagement as they prepare to establish and grow the brand locally.

Arkansas has become an increasingly important market for The Peach Cobbler Factory, with continued development driven by strong consumer demand and favorable growth conditions. The addition of the Fort Smith group represents another step forward in building a scalable and sustainable presence throughout the state.

“We are excited to welcome our new franchise partners in Fort Smith,” said Greg George, CEO of The Peach Cobbler Factory. “Arkansas continues to be a strong market for our brand, and Fort Smith presents a great opportunity to expand our reach. We look forward to working with this group as they bring our dessert experience to the local community.”

The Peach Cobbler Factory remains focused on aligning with experienced owner-operators and best-in-class franchise partners as it continues to grow its national presence and deliver a consistent, high-quality guest experience across all markets. Additional updates will be announced as development progresses.

Fort Smith is officially on the map, and this is just the beginning.

About The Peach Cobbler Factory

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2022, The Peach Cobbler Factory has grown to 120+ locations across 24 states, with 150+ additional locations currently in development nationwide. The brand serves guests through traditional retail stores, mobile trailers, stadium locations, and airport venues, while also supporting a rapidly expanding national catering platform.

The menu features fruit cobblers, banana pudding, cobbler shakes, cookies, brownies, churro stix, gourmet coffee, and specialty beverages, each crafted to deliver a memorable Southern-inspired dessert experience.

The company is co-owned by Larry Johnston, former Chairman and CEO of Albertsons, and Greg George, a franchising veteran with more than 25 years of experience building and scaling successful franchise brands.

For more information, visit:

www.PeachCobblerFactory.com

Media Contact

Emeka Diayi

Director of Social

The Peach Cobbler Factory

emeka@peachcobblerfactory.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93fa3f78-eff8-4b79-929a-dba584bcb627