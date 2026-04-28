Dime Announces Continued Sponsorship of Dime McCarren 5K

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime announced today that it will continue its role as lead sponsor for the Dime McCarren 5K run and walk in Brooklyn. This is the 10th year Dime will be lead sponsor for this event. The race is a fundraiser for St. Nick’s Alliance who provide services to underserved youth and adults in Brooklyn that includes youth aftercare, literacy education, elder care, and workforce development. The race will be held on June 13th at McCarren Park.

For more details, go to: 2026 Dime McCarren 5K

ABOUT DIME

Dime is a New York State-charted trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1).

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for commercial banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.