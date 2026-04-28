American Rare Earths Strengthens Wyoming Leadership and Project Delivery Team with Key Appointments

DENVER, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths Limited (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) (“American Rare Earths” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Wheatland, Wyoming resident Brook Brockman as Director of Public and Government Affairs for its wholly owned subsidiary, Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. (“Wyoming Rare”), and Taylor Cable as Director, Projects & Engineering to further strengthen the Company’s technical and project execution capabilities for its flagship Halleck Creek rare earths project in Platte and Albany Counties, Wyoming.

Based in Wheatland, Brook will lead community, government, and business engagement for Halleck Creek, bringing a strong track record of Wyoming-based leadership and service, with experience across agriculture, conservation, and rural economic development. She serves as an at-large board member of the Platte County Resource District, which works to conserve soil, water, and natural resources across the county, giving her practical insight into local land and water issues.

Based in nearby Denver, Taylor is an engineering and capital projects leader with deep experience developing and delivering mineral processing and heavy industrial facilities from early technical studies through EPC/EPCM execution, construction, and commissioning. Over his career, he has translated feasibility work into executable projects and managed engineering firms, technical consultants, and contractors to deliver complex processing facilities, with a particular focus on de-risking the transition from studies into detailed engineering and construction.

American Rare Earths CEO Mark Wall said, “The appointments demonstrate the Company’s commitment to advancing Halleck Creek with strong local relationships and disciplined project execution.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Brook and Taylor to the American Rare Earths and Wyoming Rare team. Brook’s deep knowledge of Wyoming and her connection to Platte and Albany Counties are essential as we work to advance the largest contained rare earth elements resource in the domestic United States1. At the same time, Taylor’s extensive background in mineral processing, project delivery, and capital projects will further strengthen our technical team as we move toward the next phase of study and project execution at Halleck Creek.”

In her new role, Brook will focus on:

· Building strong, transparent relationships with community members, landowners, and local businesses in Platte and Albany Counties.

· Engaging with county, state, and federal officials to support a permitting and regulatory path that reflects Wyoming’s values and priorities.

· Supporting local initiatives in agriculture, conservation, and workforce development that align with the project’s long-term presence in the state.

In his new role, Taylor will focus on:

· Supporting the progression of Halleck Creek from technical studies into front-end engineering, and ultimately into detailed design, construction, and commissioning.

· Coordinating metallurgical consultants, process engineers, and equipment vendors to translate the project’s process flowsheet into an executable plant design and capital cost estimate.

· Partnering with executive, finance, technical, and operations teams to ensure that study outputs and execution strategies are aligned with the Company’s strategic priorities.

“As a Wyoming native, I care deeply about the future of our communities, our working lands, and the opportunities we create for the next generation,” Brook said. “I’m excited to help American Rare Earths and Wyoming Rare work side by side with families, ranchers, businesses, and officials in Platte and Albany Counties as we advance the Halleck Creek project in a way that reflects Wyoming’s strong sense of stewardship and independence.”

Taylor said he is looking forward to helping advance Halleck Creek toward execution.

“Halleck Creek is a rare opportunity to develop a large-scale, strategically important rare earths project in a mining-friendly jurisdiction,” Taylor said. “My focus will be on de-risking the transition from studies into engineering and construction, ensuring our technical assumptions, cost estimates, and execution strategies are aligned before major capital is deployed.”

Halleck Creek hosts the largest known deposit of total contained rare earth oxides in the United States, positioning Wyoming to play a strategic role in strengthening domestic supply chains critical to advanced manufacturing, defense, and future technologies. With Brook’s leadership in public and government affairs and Taylor’s experience in project development and execution, American Rare Earths aims to ensure that Halleck Creek’s development is grounded in strong local relationships, robust technical work, and disciplined capital stewardship.

This release was authorized by the Board of American Rare Earths.

Investors can follow the Company’s progress at www.americanree.com

About American Rare Earths Limited:

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) is a critical minerals company at the forefront of reshaping the U.S. rare earths industry. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. (“WRI”), the company is advancing the Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming—a world-class rare earth deposit with the potential to secure America’s critical mineral independence for generations. Located on Wyoming State land, the Cowboy State Mine within Halleck Creek offers cost-efficient open-pit mining methods and benefits from streamlined permitting processes in this mining-friendly state.

With plans for onsite mineral processing and separation facilities, Halleck Creek is strategically positioned to reduce U.S. reliance on imports—predominantly from China—while meeting the growing demand for rare earth elements essential to defense, advanced technologies, and economic security. As exploration progresses, the project’s untapped potential on both State and Federal lands further reinforces its significance as a cornerstone of U.S. supply chain security. In addition to its resource potential, American Rare Earths is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices and continues to collaborate with U.S. Government-supported R&D programs to develop innovative extraction and processing technologies for rare earth elements.

For more information:

Company Contact:

Nick Lissolo, Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy

nlissolo@americanree.com

Media Contact:

Susan Assadi

sassadi@americanree.com

347 977 7125

Investor Relations US Contact:

Beverly Jedynak

Beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com

312 943 1123

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1 Refer ASX Announcement dated 4 February 2025