Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Report 2025 with Analyst Recommendations and Global Forecasts to 2030 - Invest in Eco-friendly, Sustainable Hostels / Focus on Offering Unique Stay Experience

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market (2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.



The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



Global hostel market recovering strongly, driven by tailwinds to both supply and demand coupled with improving confidence in post-Covid recovery and resumed growth trajectory. Additionally, various companies focusing on young millennial/Gen Z travellers, and a rise in solo travellers looking for shared experiences with young travellers spending twice as much as the average international tourist throughout their entire trip, and traveling twice as often per year according to a trend report, has been anticipated to bolster the market growth.



Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) market is propelled by ever increasing young population across the globe, burgeoning demand for sustainable hostels, clubbed with escalating urge to travel among youth and ever-changing preferences with respect to accommodation will spur the market growth in future.



With a larger share of the travel market moving online, this should benefit OTAs in the hostel segment, the most dominant online booking channel, as fewer customers book through offline channels such as walk-ins. This should be boosted by the fact that younger consumers, the main customer group for hostels, tend to make more travel bookings online than older age groups.



Additionally, various European conferences and events originally scheduled for February postponed or cancelled by COVID-19 concerns. For events slated for March, that number climbed to 76. Early in March, companies worldwide restricted or banned business travel and schools began to close, leading to a swift, sharp decline in group travel. Both factors contributed to a rise in cancellation fees and no-shows, which buoyed hostel revenue even as demand fell and led to an unlikely increase in Average Daily Rate (ADR).

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Positioning

Prominent Companies Market Share

Company Profiles

HostelWorld Group PLC

hostelz.com

Zostel

The Hosteller

A&O Hostels

Safestay

HostelGeeks

Green Tortoise Hostel

Hostelling International (HI)

Generator Hostels

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Invest in Eco-friendly, sustainable hostel stays

2.2 Focus on offering unique stay experience to travelers



3. Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market

3.2 International Tourist Trips by Region of Origin (1995-2021)

3.3 International Tourist Arrivals

3.6 Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market: Dashboard

3.7 Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market: Market Value Assessment

3.9 Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Segmentation: by Platform

3.9.1 Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market, by Platform Overview

3.9.2 Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size, by Mobiles/Tablets, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.3 Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size, by Desktop, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.10 Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Segmentation: by User Type

3.10.1 Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market, by User Type Overview

3.10.2 Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size, by Students, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.10.3 Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size, by Corporates, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.10.4 Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size, by Others, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.11 Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Segmentation: by Age Group

3.11.1 Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market, by Age Group Overview

3.11.2 Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size, by 15-25 Years, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.11.3 Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size, by 26-35 Years, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.11.4 Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size, by 36-45 Years, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.11.5 Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Size, by Above 45 Years, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n29fcv

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