KELLEY WILLIAMSON LAUNCHES KELLEY KOUTURE — A MODERN LUXURY FOOTWEAR BRAND WHERE FASHION MEETS FUNCTION

Richmond, Virginia, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelley Kouture, a modern luxury footwear brand founded by Virginia entrepreneur Kelley Powell Williamson, has officially launched with the debut of its e-commerce shop, kelleykouture.com.

Designed and crafted in Italy, Kelley Kouture enters the market with a clear proposition: elevated, fashion-forward footwear that delivers both style and wearability. The debut collection blends sculptural silhouettes with thoughtful engineering — addressing a long-standing gap between high design and everyday comfort.

The brand was inspired by Williamson’s own health journey, which reshaped her experience with traditional footwear and revealed a gap in the market for heels that support both style and stability.

At its core, Kelley Kouture is built on the idea that modern luxury should not require compromise. Each design balances refined aesthetics with functional innovation, offering women shoes that look as exceptional as they feel.

“This is about redefining expectations,” said Williamson. “Women shouldn’t have to choose between fashion and comfort. Kelley Kouture is designed to deliver both, beautifully.”

Each pair is meticulously produced by Italian artisans using premium materials and construction techniques synonymous with luxury footwear. The collection introduces a series of signature elements that support both form and function, including:

Sculptural, fashion-forward silhouettes

The signature “K Heel,” engineered for enhanced balance and stability

Adjustable design features that accommodate natural foot movement

Cushioned leather insoles and supportive footbeds

Leather soles with injected rubber for traction and durability

Every detail is considered through the lens of wearability, ensuring the shoe moves with the wearer while maintaining a polished, elevated look.

Kelley Kouture reflects a broader shift in luxury — one that prioritizes a product's performance as much as its presentation. With an emphasis on versatility, comfort and craftsmanship, the brand is positioned for women seeking footwear that seamlessly transitions across daily demands without sacrificing style.

The collection is available now at kelleykouture.com.

About Kelley Kouture

Kelley Kouture is a modern luxury footwear brand based in Greater Richmond, Virginia, founded by Kelley Powell Williamson. Crafted in Italy and shipped nationwide from the brand’s Virginia-based fulfillment center in Suffolk, the brand blends global craftsmanship with hometown pride.

Guided by personal experience and intentional design, Kelley Kouture is redefining the relationship between fashion and function — creating shoes that feel as exceptional as they look.

To learn more or shop the collection, visit kelleykouture.com.