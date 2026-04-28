CORRECTION -- Sagtec Global to Announce Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on April 29, 2026

In a press release issued under the same headline earlier today by Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT), the earnings announcement date and conference call date were incorrectly stated as April 29, 2025. The correct date is April 29, 2026. The corrected release follows:

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), today announced that it will release its financial results for fiscal year 2025, ended December 31, 2025, on April 29, 2026. Sagtec’s management team will hold earnings call at 09:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 29, 2026, to discuss the Company’s financial and business outlook.

What: Sagtec Global Limited Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 p.m. Malaysia Time

Webcast: Registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4yayxscx

Approximately 24 hours after the Q&A session, an archived version will be available on the Company’s website for approximately twelve months thereafter.

“We look forward to engaging with our investors and sharing the progress and growth achieved during fiscal year 2025,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) is a Nasdaq-listed technology company specializing in POS systems and enterprise software solutions, now expanding into strategic operating assets to create vertically integrated revenue streams.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.sagtec- global.com/ .

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:

Zainab Fateema binti Mustafa

Head of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs

Telephone +6011-6217 3661

Email: info.pr@sagtec-global.com