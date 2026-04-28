BGV Announces Dual Use Center of Excellence, Expanded Team, and Investment in Percepto

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGV today announced the launch of a Dual Use Center of Excellence, formalizing and scaling the firm’s activities in technologies that operate across commercial markets and defense applications.

“This next phase reflects how we see the global technology landscape evolving,” said Eric Benhamou, Founder and Managing Partner of BGV. “The convergence of AI, industrial systems, and national priorities is creating a new class of companies that operate at the core of both economic and strategic infrastructure. BGV is uniquely positioned to identify and scale these companies globally.”

As an initial demonstration of this platform, BGV has invested in Percepto , an Israeli company developing autonomous drone-in-a-box systems that enable continuous inspection, monitoring, and security across critical industrial and infrastructure environments. Deployed globally across energy, utilities, and defense-sensitive sites, the company exemplifies infrastructure-grade innovation with both commercial scale and strategic relevance.

In addition to Barak Ben-Avinoam, who has been a Partner with BGV for over 12 years, the firm has expanded its team with Ziv Elul, Partner; Robert Pincas, Partner; Eitan Efron, Venture Partner; and Shiri Freund Koren, Operating Partner.

“We’re at an inflection point where the best companies are built once and deployed across both enterprise and national systems,” said Barak Ben-Avinoam. “Dual Use companies benefit from early validation in high-stakes environments and scale across both markets. Israel is uniquely positioned to produce these companies, and BGV is building the platform to back them from the earliest stages.”

Building on prior investments across satellite and drone technologies, BGV is now formalizing its Dual Use activity through a dedicated Center of Excellence to coordinate cross-border investment, domain expertise, and strategic partnerships.

BGV’s differentiated approach combines deep access to Israeli innovation—one of the world’s leading ecosystems for dual-use and deep-tech—and a global investment platform designed to identify, develop, and scale these technologies internationally. The firm also leverages a network of domain experts and strategic partners to support evaluation, deployment, and commercialization of complex systems.

This strategy is grounded in a structural shift: systems originally developed in defense and critical environments are reaching commercial markets faster, with stronger product-market fit, higher reliability, and built-in demand. This dynamic expands total addressable markets, accelerates adoption, and creates durable competitive advantages.

It builds on BGV’s long-standing focus on AI-native enterprise platforms and global innovation ecosystems, where the most important technologies increasingly operate across both commercial markets and national infrastructure.

More broadly, it sits within BGV’s Enterprise 5.0 thesis, which centers on agent-first, AI-native systems of action that execute workflows and drive outcomes across industries. Dual Use represents a natural extension of this thesis, particularly where these systems become essential to resilience, sovereignty, and next-generation industrial capacity.

BGV outlines its Dual Use investment thesis in its recently published Dual Use AI white paper: https://benhamouglobalventures.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Dual-Use-AI-whitepaper-v01062026.pdf

With this next phase, BGV is reinforcing its position as a global platform investing from Seed to IPO in companies building the next generation of AI-driven infrastructure systems.

About Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV):

BGV is a cross-border VC platform with deep roots in Silicon Valley and an exclusive focus on global Enterprise 5.0 technology innovation. As a pioneer in agent-first enterprise AI, BGV invests in startups that build systems of action that fuse human orchestration with intelligent machines to unlock efficiency, scalability, and productivity gains. The partnership sources companies from innovation hubs around the world and deploys financial and human capital from seed stage to IPO. Headquartered in Menlo Park, BGV maintains an active global presence across the US, Israel, Europe, India, and Japan, with a portfolio of 50+ companies and 20+ exits.