Valerie Cusano joins Westland Insurance as VP, Commercial Lines, Alberta

Highlights: - Entrepreneurial commercial insurance leader Valerie Cusano will lead Westland's Commercial Lines practice in Alberta. - Valerie will support the execution of the company's national commercial strategy, the development of commercial talent, and the continued growth of Westland's client base in Alberta. - Valerie brings a rare combination of brokerage leadership and MGA experience to this key strategic role.

 | Source: Westland Insurance Group Ltd. Westland Insurance Group Ltd.

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, Canada’s fourth-largest insurance brokerage, is pleased to announce that Valerie Cusano has joined the company as Vice President, Commercial Lines, Alberta. 

Born and raised in Edmonton, Valerie brings extensive experience in the Alberta commercial brokerage market. She began her career in law before transitioning into insurance broking, where she developed deep expertise across energy, municipal, and financial lines. She launched her career with Marsh in Calgary, before founding Iridium Risk Services Inc., a Calgary-based brokerage focused on the energy sector. After a decade of growth, she sold the business and went on to establish Palm Insurance Canada, an energy-focused MGA. Most recently, she has been involved in launching a captive insurance company. 

"Valerie is an exceptional addition to Westland's Alberta Commercial Lines practice, and her appointment reflects our continued investment in strong regional leadership," said Don Thompson, Chief Operating Officer at Westland Insurance. "Her technical depth across complex risk environments, and proven ability to build high-performing teams make her ideally suited to this role. We're thrilled to welcome a leader of Valerie's calibre to the Westland team." 

"I'm delighted to be joining Westland and look forward to contributing to an organization with such a strong commitment to its people, clients, and communities," said Valerie Cusano. "Alberta is a dynamic and complex market, and I'm excited to work with the team to continue delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients."

About Westland Insurance Group   

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.   

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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