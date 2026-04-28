Advisor CRM Launches Beacon: A Secure AI Chat to Revolutionize Advisor Capabilities

Nashville, TN, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisor CRM, an all-in-one AI-native CRM platform built exclusively for registered investment advisors (RIAs), has announced the launch of Beacon, a powerful, secure AI assistant integrated directly into the CRM platform. Beacon is compatible with leading AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Claude, and transcends basic chatbot functionality to deliver polished, client-ready work, influenced by the advisor’s own data and brand.

As AI adoption accelerates across the wealth management industry, many advisors rely on disconnected tools, often copying and pasting sensitive information into public AI platforms. This practice introduces security risks and incomplete outputs, as these tools lack access to full client and firm context. Beacon addresses these challenges by embedding AI intelligently within the advisor’s existing workflow and security infrastructure.

"Advisors often spend too much time toggling between systems, pulling client data, updating notes, and drafting communications, which slows them down and increases risks of sensitive information being mishandled," said Ryan Borer, Managing Partner at Advisor CRM. "Beacon brings that work into a secure, centralized environment, turning real advisor data into finished output and freeing up time to focus on what matters most: their clients."

"Beacon is a game-changer for advisors, offering a seamless blend of intelligence, security, and productivity," said Abbie Sheridan, CEO of Advisor CRM. "It empowers advisors to transform their data into actionable insights without compromising on privacy or efficiency."

Unlike standalone AI tools, Beacon is fully integrated throughout Advisor CRM, enabling advisors to quickly surface insights, uncover opportunities, and make well-informed decisions without switching platforms or manually inputting data. From generating client-ready PDFs and presentations to drafting reports and communications, Beacon is designed to produce polished outputs and deliverables customized to each advisor’s brand and tone.

Leibel Sternbach, Partner and CTO of Advisor CRM, noted, "We created Beacon to allow it to route requests to the best AI models, evaluate results, and retire different models if needed. Instead of the old method of searching manually, Beacon guides advisors to the information they need quickly and accurately, transforming their data from a static list into actionable deliverables."

Importantly, advisors do not need any separate LLM subscriptions to use Beacon. With its access to all major AI platforms, Beacon intelligently selects the best tool for each given task that will surface the best response. Advisors still have the option to choose a preferred LLM.

With Beacon, Advisor CRM is setting a new standard for how advisors interact with their data, bringing together intelligence, security, and productivity in a seamless experience. To ensure client privacy, Advisor CRM and the LLMs do not retain or use any data for training.

For more information about Advisor CRM and to schedule a demo of Beacon, visit www.advisorcrm.com.

About Advisor CRM

Co-founded by former advisors and industry veterans, Advisor CRM is the only free, all-in-one AI-native CRM platform built specifically for RIAs and financial advisors. The platform leverages decades of experience in financial services and technology to address the pain points RIAs face when managing their operations. Advisor CRM offers modular tools that support trading, compliance, client service, opportunity discovery, and workflow management, allowing advisory firms to scale efficiently without complexity. For more information, visit www.advisorcrm.com.

Press Inquiries

Abbie Sheridan

abbie [at] greenrosepr.com

5162867056

https://www.advisorcrm.com/