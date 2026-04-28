Bottomline wins Digital CX Award from The Digital Banker for Best Payments Solution

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global leader in business payments, has won a Digital CX Award from The Digital Banker for Best Payments Solution by a Vendor, Global. The award highlights Bottomline’s work helping banks deliver payment experiences that are intuitive, secure, and fully embedded into everyday digital banking.

By embedding payments directly into commercial digital banking platforms, Bottomline helps banks offer payment capabilities that work within existing workflows, rather than pushing customers toward separate portals or disconnected tools.

For banks’ business customers, that approach means stronger protection against fraud, real-time visibility into payment activity, and a platform that can support the full breadth of their operations – from data insights to cash management – without added complexity. As a result, payments are no longer a separate process but a natural part of running the business.

“For banks and their customers, payments should feel intuitive, secure, and part of the natural flow of business,” said Jessica Cheney, VP of Banking Solutions and Growth at Bottomline. “This Digital CX Award reflects the work our teams do behind the scenes to take friction out of payments, help banks get more value from what they already have, and make it easier for businesses to move money with confidence.”

The Digital CX Award from The Digital Banker further strengthens Bottomline’s position as a long-term partner to financial institutions, modernizing digital banking and payments with customer experience firmly in mind.

This recognition builds on other recent industry honors. Earlier this year, Bottomline received a B2B Payments Innovation Award from FinTech Breakthrough for Paymode for Digital Banking, as well as two Cloud Awards for Best Software-as-a-Service – USA Enterprise and Best Fintech for Corporate Banking, Lending, and Brokerage.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline’s secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $183 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.bottomline.com.

Contact: Heather Pavliga

Bottomline

pr@bottomline.com