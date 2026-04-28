Mariner Independent Launches $1.3B Mosaic Value Partners as Advisors Reestablish Independence and Expand Growth Strategy

Overland Park, Kansas, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner, a national financial services firm, today announced the launch of Mosaic Value Partners (MVP), a $1.3 billion wealth management firm founded by John Buckingham, Jason Clark and Christopher Quigley. The team commenced operations through Mariner Independent beginning April 24, supported by three additional team members including two licensed professionals.





MVP is built on a disciplined value investing foundation paired with a growing focus on delivering a personalized, holistic wealth management experience. In addition to its advisory business, the team had built a widely followed investment research platform which reached tens of thousands of subscribers through a mix of weekly commentaries, monthly market updates and long-form investment research insights. As the team launches Mosaic Value Partners, they plan to build a new version of this publication, Value Investor Perspectives.





The decision to launch MVP reflects the team’s intent to reestablish an independent operating model while expanding the scope of services they deliver to clients. Through Mariner Independent, clients benefit from integrated capabilities and an in-house team of specialists supporting advanced planning, estate and tax strategies, insurance solutions and operational expertise.

“Advisors today are looking for partners that understand the complexity of their business and can support where they’re going, not just where they’ve been,” said Rob Sandrew, head of Mariner Independent. “Mosaic Value Partners brings together a disciplined investment philosophy with a differentiated client engagement model, and we’re proud to support their next chapter as they build an independent firm designed for long-term growth.”

The MVP group chose a partner that could meet the growing sophistication of their clients’ financial and investment needs, preserve their independence and enhance the tools needed to deliver a highly personalized approach. Mariner Independent’s platform enables the team to integrate their investment expertise with broader advisory services while continuing to expand their capabilities.

“We serve our clients through a research-backed, value-oriented investment philosophy and have built strong, personal relationships along the way,” said Buckingham. “As we considered our next phase of growth, it was important to find a partner that could support that foundation while giving us the resources to expand and evolve. Mariner Independent provides the infrastructure and capabilities we need without changing who we are.”

Mariner Independent continues to attract advisors seeking the flexibility to scale their businesses, deliver more comprehensive advice and operate with greater autonomy. The largest firm to launch with Mariner Independent to date, MVP joins a growing group of firms returning to independence with partners equipped to support more complex business models.



About Mariner

Mariner is a privately held national financial services firm equipped with the experience to meet your modern wealth needs. Our advisors have access to in-house expertise covering everything from tax, estate, trust, and insurance to investment banking and valuation, enabling them to maximize time spent creating unified wealth plans with clients. By opening more windows of wealth, we can create opportunities to positively impact the lives of many. With this purpose, we intend to raise the bar for the entire industry. Founded in 2006 with approximately $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner affiliates collectively advise on more than $647 billion in assets under advisement as of 3/31/26. Learn more at www.mariner.com.