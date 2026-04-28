NightDragon and Knox Systems Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Secure Cloud and FedRAMP Adoption

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NightDragon and Knox Systems today announced a strategic partnership to advance secure cloud adoption and responsible FedRAMP authorization across the U.S. public and commercial sectors. NightDragon is a SecureTech-focused investment and advisory firm investing in cybersecurity, defense and national security companies, founded by Dave DeWalt, CEO of NightDragon and former CEO of FireEye, McAfee and Documentum.

The partnership brings together NightDragon’s deep operational expertise in scaling SecureTech companies and Knox Systems’ FedRAMP-authorized cloud, compliance and security platforms to reduce friction in deploying secure, compliant cloud environments for mission-critical systems. Together, the cybersecurity companies in NightDragon portfolio will gain access to Knox’s FedRAMP-authorized cloud, security and compliance environments, enabling leading innovations to reach government customers faster and operate securely at mission scale.

As government agencies and regulated enterprises modernize infrastructure and expand the use of AI-driven technologies, security, compliance and operational complexity remain persistent barriers. Knox delivers a proven model for navigating these challenges and unlocking the go-to-market potential of the federal market, including FedRAMP readiness and authorization support, secure cloud engineering and hosting, application and penetration testing and AI-powered continuous monitoring through the Knox Cloud and KnoxAI platforms.

“NightDragon’s portfolio companies represent some of the most advanced and innovative cybersecurity and security technologies in the market,” said Amy De Salvatore, Senior Partner at NightDragon. “Ensuring these teams can move quickly into secure, compliant government environments is critical to strengthening national security and supporting the missions that depend on them, as well as unlocking growth potential with new go-to-market opportunities. This partnership with Knox helps remove friction so innovation can reach the government faster and at scale.”

“Knox’s mission is to unlock access to the most innovative technology companies and bring them into secure, compliant government environments,” said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. “We can’t think of a more innovative group than the NightDragon portfolio, and we’re honored to partner with NightDragon to help these companies reach the government faster and operate at mission scale.”

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the SecureTech industry, including cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy technologies. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

About Knox Systems

Knox (knoxsystems.com) operates the largest federal managed cloud, trusted by leading civilian and defense agencies and technology partners. Built for speed, resilience and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in as little as 90 days and provides continuous monitoring and remediation through its AI-driven platforms, enabling secure cloud and AI adoption at scale.

Media Contacts

Knox@w2comm.com and sarah@nightdragon.com