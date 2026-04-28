Paytronix Releases Rewards Hub; Innovative Revamp of Platform Delivers Greater Agility, Visibility

NEWTON, Mass., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, an Access Company and leader in guest engagement solutions, today announced the release of the Paytronix Rewards Hub, an upgrade to its guest engagement platform that delivers a modern and intuitive user interface for enterprise-grade loyalty program management. The new Rewards Hub is a dynamic platform that moves at the speed of business, helping clients to drive engagement, increase visits, and grow revenue without friction. The new Hub serves as the self-service center for all rewards management; giving marketing teams more control of their program, and easier access to reward data.

“The Rewards Hub gives marketers instant control to create rewards, adjust earnings ratios, and launch promotions in real-time. Brands can create different reward structures during slow periods, capitalize on trending menu items immediately, and respond to competitor moves within hours instead of days,” said Rachel Goldberg, Principal Lead Product Manager of Paytronix.

The new update is available to loyalty customers on Access Identity, with a phased rollout beginning on April 27th. The Rewards Hub aims to deliver the following and more:

Agility Without Complexity – Marketers can create different reward structures and program configurations at their own speed and comfort level. The intuitive interface, which requires no technical expertise, makes it easy to change or scale the program.

Speed to Market – It’s easy to launch new rewards, adjust point values, earning ratios and activate promotions instantly. Rewards and program rules are created or edited as opportunities arise. Marketers can also duplicate successful rewards with the click of their mouse, letting teams relaunch proven strategies without friction or mess.

Data-Driven Decision Making – See reward performance as it happens with real-time metrics on active members. With improvements to performance visibility, you have free reign to evaluate your visit frequency, spend patterns, and transaction values with unique filters to see exactly how well a reward offer is performing.

Operational Independence – The Rewards Hub offers significant improvements to self-service and operational independence. Make changes without support ticket queues, so brands can move quickly to capture opportunities.

The new Hub aims to become the center of your program management, giving you more tools and visibility than ever to make the right decisions for your brand exactly when you need to. No more waiting, no more asking – action can be done exactly where and when you want it.

Throughout the remainder of 2026, Paytronix will continue with phased updates which will provide additional support and changes to managing Loyalty Tiers, Clubs, Point Multipliers and much more.

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.