BioAdaptives introduces MyndSystem™, an integrated Neuro-Performance & Repair system for day and night

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN — BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT) today announced the official launch of MyndSystem™ and website.

MyndSystem™ was originally developed for professional fighters. We found that the same brain support fighters need is also needed by high-performing executives and aging adults — all of whom ultimately face the same underlying brain challenges, including inflammation, oxidative stress, and declining resilience. By addressing both the performance and repair phases, MyndSystem™ offers a differentiated approach that goes far beyond traditional single-product nootropics.

MyndSystem™ is built around a simple concept: the brain has different functional demands during the day and at night.

MyndMed™ is a daytime formula, "Performance," crafted to help maintain consistent focus, increase mental clarity, build cognitive endurance, and enhance stress resilience throughout the day, supporting productive work, decision-making, and overall daytime mental performance.

a daytime formula, "Performance," crafted to help maintain consistent focus, increase mental clarity, build cognitive endurance, and enhance stress resilience throughout the day, supporting productive work, decision-making, and overall daytime mental performance. MyndRenew™ is a nighttime formula, "Repair," designed to promote deep, restorative Delta-wave sleep, help remove glymphatic waste, support mitochondrial repair, and enable overnight neurological recovery, thereby improving sleep quality, facilitating overnight brain detox, and supporting overall neurological well-being.

Together, these products form MyndSystem™, a system based on a simple principle:

Perform. Repair. Repeat.

Whether you're 25 in a cage fight, 50 in a boardroom, or 75 in a garden, your brain faces the same challenges.

“We believe MyndSystem marks an exciting leap forward for BioAdaptives,” said James Keener, CEO of BioAdaptives. “Instead of releasing a single standalone product, we are unveiling a powerful new system designed to supercharge daily performance and maximize nighttime recovery. We believe this platform could become an inspiring driver of growth for the Company.”

BioAdaptives sees MyndSystem™ not just as a product launch, but as a platform that builds long-term brand strength, market relevance, and customer engagement.

Website and Consumer Access

Discover the MyndSystem™ website at www.MyndSystem.com, where the MyndSystem™ concept comes to life, product information for MyndMed™ and MyndRenew™ inspires, and a foundation for ongoing customer education, brand development, and direct-to-consumer sales energizes visitors. Explore the Company’s dynamic clinical evidence library, featuring engaging summaries and links to multiple published research papers.

Shareholder Communication via X

BioAdaptives will use X to share product updates, progress on launches, and company news. Follow @BioAdaptivesInc for updates.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT) pioneers and markets cutting-edge health and wellness products with innovative, science-driven formulations that empower performance, accelerate recovery, and elevate well-being. Through its ClearMynd division, the Company is developing and launching game-changing products to advance cognitive performance, recovery, and enduring brain health.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding product launches, website timing, market opportunity, consumer adoption, and potential business impact. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. BioAdaptives undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

BioAdaptives, Inc.

Emily Harrison

eharrison@bioadaptives.com

(702) 659-8829

www.MyndSystem.com