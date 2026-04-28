Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Turns $13.51 Bn into a $32.66 Bn Opportunity by 2035

Ottawa, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antibody drug conjugate (ADC) market size is calculated at USD 14.76 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 32.66 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.23% for the forecasted period.

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The Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research published clinical pharmacology considerations or guidance for industries and experts working on antibody-drug conjugates. It addresses the thinking of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for bioanalytical methods, dose-and exposure-response analysis, dosing strategies, immunogenicity, intrinsic factors, QTc assessments, and drug-drug interactions. Antibody drug conjugates are a rapidly emerging class of therapeutic agents that are evolving with advancements in drug engineering and novel biologic insights.

The Antibody Drug Conjugate Market: Highlights

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share by 53% in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the breast cancer segment has generated the biggest revenue share in 2025.

By application, the blood cancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By product, the kadcyla segment held the largest share of the market in 2025.

By product, the enhertu segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2026-2035.

By target, the HER2 or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 target type segment held the largest market share in 2025.

By target, the CD22 segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By technology, the cleavable linker segment is expected to hold a major revenue share in 2025.



Market Overview

Technology Advances Leading to Antibody Drug Conjugates

The antibody drug conjugate market revolves around continuous research and development in the field of medicine. Many antibody drug conjugates are in various stages of clinical development, with numerous ongoing clinical trials. Biopharma PEG is renowned as a professional PEG derivatives supplier, which is dedicated to offering high-quality PEG linkers and chemical synthesis. This leading player is committed to promoting the progress of development projects and the discovery of antibody drug conjugates.

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Pivotal Role of Pharmaceutical Industry in Advancing Antibody Drug Conjugates

The strategic priorities of the global pharmaceutical industries include precision medicine, biosimilars, rare diseases, and orphan drug segments. The governments are setting policies for cell and gene therapy approvals. The pharmaceutical industries are producing generic medicines and are dedicated to high-value drug discovery and development. The novel pharmaceutical companies are driving innovation in medical devices and novel drug launches. These innovations are seen across various sectors, including oncology, rare diseases, therapeutic biologics, and precision medicine.

The Antibody Drug Conjugate Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market share by 53% in 2025, owing to the regulatory support from the U.S. FDA to offer approval pathways and innovative therapy designations, and technological advancements in next-generation antibody drug conjugate technologies. The strategic government-led initiatives aim to boost innovations in the oncology sector, and the U.S. FDA approvals are driving the North America region. Governments in the U.S. and Canada have launched many initiatives to boost the development and standardisation of antibody drug conjugates.

U.S. Market Analysis

The antibody drug conjugate market in the U.S. witnessed a leading position due to the establishment of highly supportive regulatory pathways and integration of AI that boosts biomarker discovery, target identification, and reduces R&D costs. The government-led programs are driven by advanced research programs and new clinical trial frameworks. They aim to boost drug discovery and regulatory approval.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period due to significant investments in biopharmaceutical infrastructure, increasing cancer burden, and supportive government policies that foster biopharma innovation. The significant government initiatives and the surging high-value licensing deals aim to establish regional hubs for innovative drug development. The major government programs aiming to boost manufacturing include the National Bio Committee of South Korea, the 10-year government fund of Japan, the Research, Innovation, and Enterprise (RIE) plan of Singapore, and the innovative drug pilot plan of China.

India Market Trends

The antibody drug conjugate market in India is expected to rise due to the rise in specialized manufacturing, expansion of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and increasing outsourcing trend. The Indian pharmaceutical industry is moving towards specialty therapeutics and AI-powered drug discovery to reduce costs and timelines.

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The Antibody Drug Conjugate Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Insights

The breast cancer segment dominated the market in 2025, owing to the primary use of antibody drug conjugates for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer, metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, metastatic hormone receptor-positive, HER2-low or -ultralow breast cancer, and metastatic HER2-low breast cancer. Antibody drug conjugates contain a monoclonal antibody, chemotherapy, and a linker that effectively treat cancers, including breast cancer. Antibody drug conjugates only target cancer cells without causing any harm to surrounding healthy cells.

The blood cancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the antibody drug conjugate market during the forecast period due to increased use of antibody drug conjugates in the treatment of blood cancers like Hodgkin lymphoma, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, and urothelial cancer. The ADCs track down cancer cells and incorporate small doses of powerful chemotherapy by using targeted therapy. The U.S. FDA has approved numerous antibody drug conjugates, including Mylotarg, Adcetris, and Polivy, to treat cancers.

Product Insights

The kadcyla segment led the market in 2025, owing to its importance as an antibody drug conjugate designed to deliver potent chemotherapy directly to HER2-positive cancer cells by reducing damage to healthy cells. It is approved in 100 countries, including the European Union and the U.S., for treating patients with HER2-positive advanced breast cancer. This treatment applies to these patients who have previously received taxane-based and Herceptin chemotherapy.

The enhertu segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the antibody drug conjugate market during the studied period due to the approval for Trastuzumab Deruxtecan by the U.S. FDA for treating any HER2-positive solid cancer. Enhertu is a prescription medicine used to treat adults who have HER2-low breast cancer, hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-ultralow breast cancer, and HER2-low or HR-positive. This medicine is used to treat these types of cancers that cannot be removed by surgery or that have spread to other parts of the body.

Target Insights

The HER2 or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 target type segment dominated the market in 2025, owing to the selective recognition and binding of the antibody component of the antibody drug conjugate to the extracellular domain of the HER2 receptor on the cancer cell surface. The human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 is important to deliver cytotoxic chemotherapy directly to cancer cells. HER2 is also known as a transmembrane protein that is overexpressed on the surface of certain tumor cells but has limited expression in healthy tissue.

The CD22 segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing in the antibody drug conjugate market in the coming years due to its key role as a 135-kDa transmembrane protein expressed on B-lymphocytes, and it appears early in B-cell development. The most critical role of CD22 is its potential for efficient delivery and internalization rapidly upon antibody binding. It serves as a highly effective target antigen for treating B-cell malignancies.

Technology Insights

The cleavable linker segment accounted for a dominating position in the antibody drug conjugate market in 2025, owing to the crucial role of these linkers in the success of antibody drug conjugates. They remain stable in the blood circulation for a long time. They use properties of tumor cells to release cytotoxins from antibody drug conjugates. They use three main mechanisms, such as pH sensitivity, glutathione sensitivity, and protease sensitivity.

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The Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Companies

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Seagen, Inc.

ADC Therapeutics SA

AbbVie

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Browse More Insights:

The global antibodies drug market size was calculated at USD 272.3 billion in 2025, to reach USD 301.71 billion in 2026 is expected to be worth USD 759.36 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2026 to 2035.

The global antibody optimization service market size is calculated at US$ 2.77 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 3 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 6.07 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.45% between 2025 and 2034.

The global antibody discovery market size was reported at US$ 9.1 billion in 2025 and is expected to rise to US$ 9.97 billion in 2026. According to forecasts, it will grow at a CAGR of 9.54% to reach US$ 22.64 billion by 2035.

The global antibody therapy market size is calculated at US$ 278.25 in 2024, grew to US$ 314.64 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 951.24 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 13.08% between 2025 and 2034.

The global antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) CMO and CDMO market size was estimated at USD 9.93 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 11.08 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 29.65 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.56% from 2026 to 2035.

The global epigenetic antibodies market size is calculated at US$ 2.29 in 2024, grew to US$ 2.7 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 12.01 billion by 2034. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 18.04% between 2025 and 2034.

The modified antibody market size recorded US$ 3.10 billion in 2025, set to grow to US$ 3.38 billion in 2026 and projected to hit nearly US$ 7.36 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 9.04% throughout the forecast timeline from 2026 to 2035.

The global bispecific antibody market size is calculated at USD 17.24 billion in 2025, grew to USD 24.83 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 662.84 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 44.04% between 2026 and 2035.

The global monoclonal antibodies market size is calculated at US$ 286.6 billion 2025, grew to US$ 322.25 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 925.73 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 12.44% between 2026 and 2035.

The global non-antibody fusion proteins market size was estimated at USD 9.84 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 10.89 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 27.19 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2026 to 2035.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Application

Blood Cancer Leukemia Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma

Breast Cancer

Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer

Other Cancer



By Product

Kadcyla

Enhertu

Adcetris

Padcev

Trodelvy

Polivy

Others



By Target

HER2

CD22

CD30

Others

By Technology

Type Cleavable Linker Non-cleavable Linker Linkerless

Linker Technology Type VC Sulfo-SPDB VA Hydrazone Others

Payload Technology MMAE MMAF DM4 Camptothecin Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE





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