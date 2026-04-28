Scotlynn Advances in Transport Topics’ Annual North American Rankings

VITTORIA, Ontario, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once again, Scotlynn has strengthened its position among North America’s leading logistics and brokerage firms, as recognized in Transport Topics’ annual rankings. In 2026, the company advanced three spots, from #40 to #37, on the Top 100 Logistics Companies list, while maintaining its impressive position at #17 among North America’s Top Brokerage Firms.

These achievements reflect Scotlynn’s sustained growth, operational discipline, and ongoing commitment to delivering consistent, high-performance transportation and logistics solutions across the continent. The results reinforce the company’s strategic focus on efficiency, reliability, innovation, and cost-effectiveness within one of the industry’s most competitive and dynamic sectors.

“Our people are the driving force behind every milestone we achieve,” said Scott Biddle, CEO and President of Scotlynn. “Their dedication, resilience, and pride in their work are what allow Scotlynn to perform at a consistently high-level year after year.”

As a North American leader and premier provider of transportation, logistics, produce and Managed Transportation Services, Scotlynn remains focused on the reliable and top tier solutions that serve thousands of clients across various commodities and industries.

The rankings are compiled by Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), a trusted leader in supply chain research and consulting. A&A’s annual “Top 3PL” lists are based on its Who’s Who in Logistics guide, which evaluates third-party logistics providers by their capabilities, performance, and industry impact.

See here for full list of Transport Topics’ North American Top Logistics Rankings.

About Scotlynn

Scotlynn is a multinational logistics, transportation, and agricultural group with various locations across North America. Our business sprang from the needs of our farms — realizing the crucial need in the industry for quality equipment, intelligent logistics, proactive communication, and expert drivers. Today Scotlynn operates a fully modernized fleet specializing in providing temperature-controlled transportation to manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors, throughout North America.

To learn more about Scotlynn’s services, please visit our website at www.scotlynn.com.

Join our award-winning team: www.scotlynn.com/careers/

Media Contact:

info@scotlynn.com

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