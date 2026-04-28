Logistics Market Size to Exceed USD 24.36 Trillion by 2035 Driven by E-Commerce Expansion and Last-Mile Delivery Demand

Ottawa, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising online retail activity and the shift toward smarter, tech-enabled logistics networks are accelerating growth across the global logistics industry.

What is the Logistics Market Size in 2026?

The global logistics market size is predicted to attain around USD 24.36 trillion by 2035, rising from USD 12.68 trillion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.05% from 2026 to 2035. Growth of the logistics market is driven by e-commerce expansion, digital supply chains, infrastructure investments, and rising demand for faster, efficient last-mile delivery solutions across the globe.

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Logistics Market Key Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global logistics market, representing 44.59% in 2025.

By transportation mode, the roadways segment held the leading position with a 39.04% market share in 2025.

In terms of logistics type, the second-party logistics segment emerged as the dominant contributor in 2025.

By end user, the industrial and manufacturing sector led the market, capturing a 31.78% share in 2025.

Logistics Market Size Analysis by Segments from 2022 to 2024

Logistics Market Revenue, By Transportation Type, 2022-2024 (USD Billion)

Transportation Type 2022 2023 2024 Airways 428.41 485.38 545.14 Waterways 2,524.17 2,853.85 3198.64 Railways 1,862.44 2,095.78 2337.90 Roadways 3,168.25 3,528.38 3895.02

Logistics Market Revenue, By End User, 2022-2024 (USD Billion)



End User 2022 2023 2024 Industrial & Manufacturing 2,570.59 2,867.46 3171.02 Retail & E-Commerce 1,439.24 1,607.90 1780.80 Healthcare 899.54 1,032.35 1174.50 Oil & Gas 600.09 681.54 767.34 Others 2,473.81 2,774.13 3083.05

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Progressing Global Trade & the Use of Technology Driving the Logistics Market Development

The logistics market is benefiting from continued global trade growth, rapid digital changes in logistics operations & greater levels of complexity in supply chains. In addition, improvements in operational performance by leveraging technology, such as AI-powered route optimization and automation, have led to a reduction in logistics costs by up to 30%. Moreover, ongoing immersive investments in e-commerce & infrastructure development support a surge in comprehensive evolution of last-mile delivery networks and warehousing. Many governments are executing sustainability policies while using AI to establish greener and more resilient supply chains.

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Logistics Market Opportunity

Day by day, the logistics market is focusing on accelerating demand for sustainable approaches, like solar-powered warehouses, eco-packaging, & electric vehicles (EVs) for eco-friendly last-mile logistics. Alongside, the globe will see AI adoption to revolutionize decision-making, predictive analytics, & projecting to improve supply chains & lower errors. Incorporation of robotic warehouse picking & autonomous drones or vehicles for last-mile delivery will foster the prospective chances. Another key opportunity is a notable shift towards digital documentation by employing DHL India’s cloud-based logistics platforms, which is also encouraging the upcoming progression.

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Impressive Massive Projects in the Logistics Market in 2026

In April 2026, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) & the Uzbekistan-Oman Investment Company (UzOman) collaborated on the progression of investment projects in Uzbekistan, with a special focus on transport & logistics infrastructure.





In March 2026, the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved a $200 million project to support Uzbekistan advance transport infrastructure in the country’s Surkhandarya region.





In March 2026, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) approved eight novel projects in the warehousing & logistics sector, with investments of around Rs 800 crore.





In March 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened an increased road corridor connecting Pandu Port to National Highway-27 & also unveiled multiple inland waterways projects worth ₹526 crore in Assam to empower logistics, tourism & connectivity along the Brahmaputra River.





In March 2026, the Inland Waterways Development Council approved over Rs 15 billion projects to improve inland water transport across India, & reinforce green mobility, cargo movement and river tourism by strengthening infrastructure on significant waterways.



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Logistics Market Report Coverage

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2035 USD 24.36 Trillion Market Size in 2025 USD 11.23 Trillion Market Size in 2026 USD 12.68 Trillion Market Growth Rate (2026 - 2035) 8.05% CAGR Largest Market North America Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Transportation Type, Logistics Type, End User, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa



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Logistics Market Regional Insights

What is the Asia Pacific Logistics Market Size in 2026?

The Asia Pacific logistics market size is evaluated at USD 5.78 trillion in 2026 and is projected to be worth around USD 12.11 trillion by 2035, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.10% from 2026 to 2035.

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How did the Asia-Pacific Dominate the Logistics Market in 2025?

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the market due to a well-established manufacturing base, an expanding e-commerce sector, & increased trade volumes. APAC has robust supply chain networks & consistently extended through infrastructure enhancements. Governments in APAC countries are spurring the development of industrial corridors and establishing digital logistics platforms to improve operational efficiency.

For instance,

In October 2025, DP World invested an additional $5 billion in India to reinforce its integrated supply chain network, which assists both exports & domestic trade.

(Source- https://www.dpworld.com)

Indian Market Trends

India captured a dominant share of the logistics market, as India is increasingly exploring advanced projects, such as Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs), Bharatmala Pariyojana, & Sagarmala, which enhance connectivity. Because of GST execution, India is experiencing simplified interstate movement & minimal logistical delays. Besides this, the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan has unified over 57 ministries to optimize multimodal connectivity.

How will North America Grow Rapidly in the Logistics Market?

North America is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR, as it emphasizes faster adoption of technology & modifying supply chain plans. Moreover, the emergence of automation, AI-enabled routing optimization tools, & sophisticated warehouse management systems is helping to raise operational efficiency. Numerous firms are advancing logistics networks to meet the growing consumer demand, with quick deliveries. The combination of robust infrastructure and ongoing breakthroughs in autonomous vehicles and smart logistics platforms allows organizations to achieve exceptional operational performance.

For instance,

In February 2026, AMC Robotics Corporation collaborated with Sunward Logistics USA LLC in connection with the deployment & field validation of its latest warehouse sorting robot, NovaArm. (Source- https://www.globenewswire.com)



U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. logistics market is anticipated to witness rapid growth, as it recently revealed the Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern merger, which would develop a network exceeding 50,000 miles. Alongside, several logistics companies are pushing investments in electric vehicles & charging infrastructure to meet environmental targets.

For instance,

In April 2026, KBR joined with Tagup to bolster military logistics using AI-powered technology for enhanced operational efficiency & decision-making. (Source- https://www.quiverquant.com)



What are the Prominent Drivers of the Logistics Market in Europe?

Europe is experiencing a notable growth in the market, due to the presence of an immersive demand for e-commerce & last-mile delivery. This further assists in bolstering micro-fulfilment centres & parcel lockers. Europe is widely using digital platforms, with digital freight brokerages, which accelerate visibility, route planning, & predictive analytics.

For instance,

In March 2026, GXO Logistics partnered with lingerie retailer Hunkemoller to handle its B2B logistics. (Source- https://simplywall.st)



UK Market Trends

The logistics market in the UK is estimated to expand significantly, as leading players, such as DPD & Tesco, are strengthening electric vehicle (EV) fleets. Whereas, firms, including Tevva and Volta Trucks, are innovating electric/hydrogen HGV solutions to meet net-zero goals. Moreover, the ‘Golden Logistics Triangle’ (Midlands) is pushing persistent, vast development, with novel, high-density, automated ‘eFulfilment’ centers.

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Logistics Market Segmental Insights

Transportation Type Insights

Why did the Roadways Segment Lead the Market in 2025?

The roadways segment accounted for a major share of the logistics market in 2025, due to the broadest coverage & last-mile connectivity. Also, they have high flexibility, with the ability to deliver rapidly for shorter distances. Moreover, this type fosters integration with other modes of transport. In emerging economies, roadways are playing a pivotal role due to the growth rate of e-commerce and infrastructure improvements.

On the other hand, the waterways segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing, with the rising cost-effectiveness that they provide through the bulk transportation of goods & the increase in Global Trade levels. Extensive governments are actively investing in the modernization of their ports & in the expansion of inland water transport systems to minimize congestion on roads. The waterways offer shifting of heavy and non-perishable goods, which makes them an ideal shipping/retrieval method for persons or companies transferring goods internationally over long distances.

Logistics Type Insights

Which Logistics Type Segment Dominated the Logistics Market in 2025?

The third-party logistics segment captured the biggest share of the market, as they simplify operations and lessens the stress caused by handling logistics internally. This majorly facilitates a combination of multiple logistics services, such as warehousing, transportation, &/or inventory management, with access to advanced transportation technologies, & lowers expenditures.

However, the second-party logistics (2PL) is estimated to show rapid growth, as customers seek more specialized alternatives for transporting goods through an integration of diverse logistics providers that offer transportation only. The 2PL service providers are supporting the management of certain transportation requirements without fully outsourcing their complete logistics function. Escalating need to handle & maintain control of freight shipments across borders spurs more businesses to use 2PL services for managing freight movement in order to have better control over costs.

End User Insights

Why did the Industrial & Manufacturing Segment Lead the Logistics Market in 2025?

The industrial and manufacturing segment registered dominance in 2025, as many of their raw materials need to be supplied, and they require distribution of their finished products on a continual basis. Because supply chains are often complex, bulk shipments and just-in-time production processes can be empowered by robust logistics networks. Alongside, the rapid expansion of manufacturing hubs & global production networks is fueling the continual progression of logistics demand across these sectors.

The healthcare segment is expected to show the fastest growth due to the increased volume of temperature-sensitive & time-critical deliveries, like pharmaceuticals, medical equipment needed by the healthcare industry. The overall expenditure on healthcare, vaccine distribution, & advances in cold-chain logistics are contributing to this rise in demand. Whereas the healthcare logistics sector necessitates highly reliable & compliant logistics systems, which also drives rapid innovation & investment in the respective area.

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Artificial Intelligence in Logistics Market: Explore how AI is transforming supply chain efficiency, predictive analytics, and real-time decision-making

➡️ Container Logistic Market: Understand global trade flow dynamics and the role of containerization in modern logistics

➡️ Generative AI in Logistics Market: Discover how generative AI is optimizing routing, forecasting, and logistics automation

➡️ Third-Party Logistics Market: Analyze the growing reliance on outsourced logistics services for cost efficiency and scalability

➡️ Reverse Logistics Market: Gain insights into product returns, recycling trends, and sustainable supply chain practices

➡️ Logistics Automation Market: Track advancements in robotics, warehouse automation, and smart logistics systems

➡️ Connected Logistics Market: See how IoT and real-time data connectivity are enhancing visibility across supply chains

➡️ Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market: Explore the complexities of managing temperature-sensitive and time-critical medical shipments

➡️ Contract Logistics Market: Understand long-term logistics outsourcing strategies and integrated service solutions

➡️ Green Logistics Market: Discover sustainable logistics practices driven by carbon reduction and eco-friendly innovations

➡️ Fourth-Party Logistics Market: Learn how 4PL providers are orchestrating end-to-end supply chain management solutions

➡️ Automotive Logistics Market: Analyze supply chain strategies supporting the global automotive manufacturing ecosystem

➡️ Healthcare Third-Party Logistics Market: Examine specialized logistics solutions for pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare distribution

Logistics Market Competitive Landscape

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

FedEx

Kuehne+Nagel

Nippon Express.

DHL Supply Chain.

FedEx Corporation

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

Kuehne+Nagel International AG

DB Schenker

C.H. Robinson

MOLLER – MAERSK

DSV (DSV Panalpina)

Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Kuehne+Nagel

GEODIS



What are the Major Developments in the Logistics Market?

In April 2026, La Caisse & Prologis, Inc. announced an agreement to establish Prologis Logistics Investment Venture Europe (PLIVE), a novel pan-European joint venture emphasizing acquisition, development & operation of high-quality logistics properties.

(Source- https://www.lacaisse.com)

In April 2026, BBE & Deton Cho Logistics rolled out a new logistics initiative to enhance regional transportation networks, optimize last-mile delivery efficiency, & support economic development through advanced supply chain solutions and infrastructure investments. (Source- https://finance.yahoo.com)



In October 2025, Fujitsu unveiled a new logistics data platform to optimize supply chain operations using AI and real-time analytics. (Source: https://global.fujitsu)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Transportation Type Airways Waterways Railways Roadways

By Logistics Type First Party Second Party Third Party Contract Logistics Freight Forwarders Asset-based logistics provider Contract Warehousing Providers Others

By End User Industrial and Manufacturing Retail Healthcare Oil & Gas Others







By Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



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