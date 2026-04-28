Urology Care Foundation Honors Leaders Advancing the Future of Urologic Research with 2026 Awards of Distinction

BALTIMORE, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urology Care Foundation (UCF), the world’s leading nonprofit urological health foundation and the official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2026 Research Awards of Distinction.

The awards honor exceptional contributions to urological research and mentorship, recognizing leaders advancing the field in pediatric urology, prostate cancer research, and academic scholarship. The program also celebrates distinguished mentors and outstanding early‑career investigators whose work holds promise for improving urologic patient care.

“The 2026 Research Awards of Distinction recipients exemplify the power of curiosity, rigor, and mentorship in advancing urologic science,” said Harris M. Nagler, MD, Urology Care Foundation President. “Their work not only expands our scientific understanding but also directly informs how we may care for patients today and tomorrow. We’re proud to celebrate their achievements and the lasting impact of Urology Care Foundation–supported research.”

Congratulations to this year’s recipients:

John W. Duckett, Jr., MD Pediatric Urology Research Excellence Award

H. Gil Rushton, MD, emeritus chair and faculty, Division of Urology, Children’s National Hospital, and professor of urology, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

Established in 2009, the Duckett Award honors the legacy of the late, world‑renowned pediatric urologist John W. Duckett, Jr., MD. The award recognizes individuals who have made sustained and outstanding contributions to pediatric urology research and is made possible through a fund established by Mrs. Peggy Duckett‑Drach and the Societies for Pediatric Urology.

Richard D. Williams, MD Prostate Cancer Research Excellence Award

Robert Reiter, MD, MBA, Bing Professor of Urologic Oncology; chief, Division of Urologic Oncology; and director, Prostate Cancer Program, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center

Established in 2013, the Williams Award is named in honor of the late urologist, scientist, mentor, and humanitarian Richard D. Williams, MD. The award recognizes outstanding, high‑impact research in prostate cancer conducted over the previous decade and is supported through a fund established by Mrs. Beverly Williams.

Distinguished Scholar Alumnus Award

Ganesh Palapattu, MD, George F. and Sandy G. Valassis Professor and chair, Department of Urology, University of Michigan Medical School

Established in 2003, the Distinguished Scholar Alumnus Award recognizes former Urology Care Foundation Research Scholars who have achieved a substantial body of impactful research and who demonstrate continued commitment to scholarship, leadership, and academic excellence in urology.

Distinguished Mentor Award

Joseph Liao, MD, Kathryn Simmons Stamey Professor of Urology and executive vice chair, Stanford University School of Medicine

Also established in 2003, the Distinguished Mentor Award honors researchers and physician‑scientists with an exceptional record of fostering the next generation of investigators through outstanding training environments, guidance, and long‑term mentorship of Urology Care Foundation–funded researchers.

Outstanding Graduate Scholar Awards

Established in 2016, the Outstanding Graduate Scholar Award recognizes one‑year and two‑year Research Scholar Award recipients who have demonstrated exceptional productivity, innovation, and research impact during their Foundation‑funded award period. Awardees are selected through a competitive review process conducted by the AUA Research Council and committees.

Renzo G. Di Natale, MD, MSc, urologic oncologist at H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute in Tampa, Florida, has received a 2026 Outstanding Graduate Scholar Award for his research evaluating circulating tumor DNA in urine and plasma to improve diagnosis and prognostication of upper tract urothelial carcinoma.

Nima Nassiri, MD, assistant clinical professor of urology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has received a 2026 Outstanding Graduate Scholar Award for his research on the feasibility of protocols for immunological tolerance and immunosuppression withdrawal in bladder transplantation.

“Each of this year’s awardees reflects the strength and promise of the urologic research community,” said H. Henry Lai, MD, chair of the AUA’s Research Council. “Their innovative studies, commitment to mentorship, and dedication to discovery underscore why sustained investment in research is essential to the future of urologic care.”

The awardees will be honored at the Urology Care Foundation Research Honors Reception, held in conjunction with the 2026 AUA Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

For more information about the Research Awards of Distinction and the Urology Care Foundation’s research programs, visit AUANet.org/researchhonors

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public through philanthropic efforts, the Foundation supports the improvement of urological care globally by funding research, clinical education, patient education and humanitarian programs. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

Attachment