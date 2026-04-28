Saladworks Adds Warm Roasted Chicken and Fire-Grilled Steak to Create Your Own Lineup, Starting at $9.99

St. Petersburg, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saladworks, the leading create-your-own salad destination, is introducing two new proteins to its menu: warm roasted chicken and all-natural fire-grilled steak. Available across salads, wraps, sandwiches, and bowls, these additions bring even more variety and flexibility to the menu, building on Saladworks’ commitment to fresh, made-to-order meals.

“Warm, freshly prepared proteins are a meaningful shift for us,” says Chef Cole Thompson, Vice President of Culinary at Saladworks. “They give guests more ways to customize their meal, adding variety and heartier options while still delivering the freshness Saladworks is known for.”

Starting at just $9.99, Saladworks’ Create Your Own salad and wraps let guests choose a base, up to five toppings, and a dressing, with the option to add protein and premium toppings. The addition of warm roasted chicken and fire-grilled steak expands those choices, bringing more flavor, variety, and satisfaction to the experience.

New Menu Items Featuring Warm Proteins

The new proteins are featured across a range of menu items, including:

Steakhouse Salad – Saladworks blend with fire-grilled steak, carrots, roasted red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, crispy onions, and creamy garlic herb dressing.

– Saladworks blend with fire-grilled steak, carrots, roasted red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, crispy onions, and creamy garlic herb dressing. Steak & Cheddar Melt – Fire-grilled steak with shredded cheddar, roasted red peppers, and crispy onions on rustic white bread.

– Fire-grilled steak with shredded cheddar, roasted red peppers, and crispy onions on rustic white bread. Black & Blue Grilled Wrap – Fire-grilled steak with blue cheese crumbles, roasted red peppers, crispy onions, spinach, and blue cheese dressing.

New Double Protein Bowls

Saladworks is also launching a lineup of Double Protein Bowls, thoughtfully crafted and packed with double the protein, including:

Fire-Grilled Steak Bowl – Fire-grilled steak, roasted butternut squash, crispy Brussels sprouts, goat cheese, and creamy garlic herb dressing over wild rice.

– Fire-grilled steak, roasted butternut squash, crispy Brussels sprouts, goat cheese, and creamy garlic herb dressing over wild rice. Hot Honey Chicken Bowl – Roasted chicken tossed in hot honey with smoky bacon, shredded cheddar, pickled red onions, and roasted broccoli over wild rice.

– Roasted chicken tossed in hot honey with smoky bacon, shredded cheddar, pickled red onions, and roasted broccoli over wild rice. Sweet Chili Shrimp Bowl – Shrimp with cucumbers, carrots, edamame, wonton strips, and sweet sesame dressing over wild rice.

We’re raising the bar on both quality and value,” says Alisa Kahn, Vice President of Marketing at Saladworks. “By introducing premium warm proteins alongside a new $9.99 entry point, we’re making it easier than ever for guests to enjoy a more elevated, customizable experience, without compromising on price.”

The new menu items are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery. To find a location or order online, go to www.saladworks.com.

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About Saladworks

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is known for its create-your-own salad concept and operates more than 160 locations across 25 states and two countries. The brand was named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2025 and has been serving up original salad experiences to guests for more than 30 years. Saladworks is part of the WOWorks family of brands. For more information, visit saladworks.com. Follow Saladworks on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks was formed with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving flavorful and nutritious meals along with its Vow to “WOW!” guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks is the parent company of a growing portfolio of better-for-you restaurant brands: Saladworks, the nation’s leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of acai bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites, and more; Barberitos, a quick serve concept serving Mexican-inspired dishes; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; Zoup! Eatery, a fast-casual concept serving better-for-you soups, salads, sandwiches and more, and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. For more information, visit woworksusa.com.

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