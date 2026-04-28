Hair Color Market Report 2026: Revenue to Reach $30.86 Billion, Up $2.98 Billion YoY, Fueled by At-Home Solutions and Customized Shades

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Color Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hair color market size is on a significant growth trajectory, expected to expand from $27.88 billion in 2025 to $30.86 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 10.7%. This growth has been driven by an increasing greying population, enhanced beauty and personal care spending, the rise of salon services, diverse hair color formats, and fashion trends.

Looking forward, the market is anticipated to climb to $45.27 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.1%. The surge is attributed to the demand for clean beauty products, personalized hair care, booming e-commerce channels, premium brand adoption, and the influence of social media trends. Notable trends include the rising popularity of ammonia-free and natural formulations, at-home solutions, customized shades, and products with conditioning benefits.

Mounting beauty concerns, driven by the influence of social media and enhanced appearance awareness, are propelling market growth. Hair color products address such concerns by covering gray hair, correcting tones, and offering new hues that boost confidence. For example, personal care spending surged by 9.7% in 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, emphasizing this trend.

Leading market players are innovating with safer technologies, including bond-building and damage-reducing formulas, to ensure vibrant, healthy results. In February 2024, Wella Professionals launched Koleston Perfect Me+ in India, featuring ME+ technology to mitigate allergy risks and hair damage while providing rich color and full gray coverage.

In September 2025, AVEDA collaborated with Keracol Limited to improve hair coloring science through advanced tracking methods. This partnership aims to enhance color precision, safety, and consistency, fostering innovation in the market. Keracol Limited, based in the UK, specializes in advanced hair color technologies.

Major players in this sector include L'Oreal S.A., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Revlon, Inc., Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and others. In 2025, North America led the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Key countries covered include the USA, China, India, and Germany.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Permanent, Semi-Permanent, Demi-Permanent, Temporary Hair Color. By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online. By Application: Total Gray Coverage, Touch-Up for Roots, Grays Highlighting. By End-User: Male, Female, Unisex.

Geographic Coverage: Countries include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain. Regions include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Time Series: The report provides a five-year historical overview and a ten-year forecast.

Data includes ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita. Historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, and market segmentations are also featured.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $30.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $45.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Hair Color market report include:

L'Oreal S.A.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corporation

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Revlon, Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever PLC

Coty Inc.

Avon Products, Inc.

Combe Incorporated

Mandom Corporation

Hoyu Co., Ltd.

Amorepacific Corporation

Natura &Co

Dabur India Limited

CavinKare Private Limited

Marico Limited

Lila Kozmetik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9acdll

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