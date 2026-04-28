Erasca, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS). The investigation focuses on Erasca’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Erasca securities?

If you purchased Erasca securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

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Background of the investigation

On April 27, 2026, Erasca disclosed in a Form 8-K that it had received a letter from legal counsel for Revolution Medicines, Inc. alleging, among other things, that Erasca had “improperly compared preclinical data of ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236 in public disclosures” and demanding that the Company cease making “deceptive and untrue comparative statements comparing ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236.” Erasca stated that it believes the assertions are without merit and intends to contest the allegations vigorously.

Erasca also reported preliminary Phase 1 clinical data for ERAS-0015 in a separate Form 8-K filing. Among other things, the Company reported response-rate data that included both confirmed and unconfirmed responses across patient cohorts of varying sizes. The Company further stated that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and other product candidates, including RMC-6236, were based on cross-study analyses and “not based on any head-to-head clinical trials,” and cautioned that such comparisons are “inherently limited” and “may not be directly comparable.”

Following these disclosures, Erasca’s stock price declined significantly, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Erasca complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Erasca stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

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