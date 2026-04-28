Liberty Savings Bank Selects Lenders Cooperative to Advance Commercial and SBA Lending Strategy

ARLINGTON, Va., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Savings Bank has selected Lenders Cooperative to support the continued evolution of its commercial and SBA lending programs, aligning its growth strategy with a more modern, flexible lending infrastructure.

As Liberty Savings Bank expands its reach and capabilities, the institution is focused on creating a more seamless experience for both borrowers and internal teams. By adopting Lenders Cooperative’s integrated lending platform, the bank will unify key lending functions—from origination to servicing—into a single, streamlined environment designed to reduce friction and improve speed to funding.

“Commercial and SBA lending are critical components of how we serve our business community,” said Scott Holmer, SVP – Commercial Lending, at Liberty Savings Bank. “We were looking for a solution that could adapt to our processes—not force us into a rigid model—and Lenders Cooperative gives us that balance of control and efficiency.”

Unlike traditional point solutions, Lenders Cooperative brings together technology and operational support in a way that allows financial institutions to scale without adding unnecessary complexity. The platform’s configurable workflows and embedded services enable lenders to respond more quickly to borrower needs while maintaining strong credit discipline and compliance standards.

For Liberty Savings Bank, the decision reflects a broader commitment to investing in tools that enhance relationship banking rather than replace it—giving lenders more time to focus on clients and less time navigating manual processes.

“Liberty Savings Bank has a clear vision for how they want to grow their lending business, and it centers around responsiveness and service,” said Chris McClinton, President of Lenders Cooperative. “Our role is to provide the infrastructure behind that vision—helping them move faster, operate more efficiently, and continue delivering the level of experience their customers expect.”

With this partnership, Liberty Savings Bank is positioning itself to better support businesses throughout the region while building a lending operation designed for long-term scalability and growth.

About Liberty Savings Bank

Liberty Savings Bank is a community-focused financial institution serving Sarasota and Manatee counties, offering personalized banking solutions for individuals and businesses. The bank combines local decision-making with modern banking tools to deliver a responsive and relationship-driven customer experience.

About Lenders Cooperative

Lenders Cooperative is a leading provider of technology and services for financial institutions, delivering an integrated lending platform that supports commercial and SBA lending from origination through servicing. By combining innovative technology with expert services, Lenders Cooperative enables banks and credit unions to streamline operations, scale lending programs, and better serve business customers.

Media Contact

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