Opportunities in the Booming Live Streaming Market: Revenue to Hit $2.58 Billion in 2026, Growing $490 Million YoY

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Streaming Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The live streaming market is on a trajectory of significant growth, projected to expand from $2.09 billion in 2025 to $2.58 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 23.1%. This surge is primarily driven by increased internet access, widespread smartphone usage, and the popularity of social media, gaming, and e-sports platforms.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $5.92 billion by 2030, maintaining the same CAGR of 23.1%. Factors such as the demand for AR/VR streaming, advancements in cloud computing, and AI-driven content personalization are key contributors to this forecasted growth. Additional trends include the rise of social media live streaming, interactive e-learning platforms, and the global expansion of OTT services.

Mobile video consumption is playing a crucial role in this expansion, with consumers increasingly watching content on smartphones and tablets. The advent of high-speed mobile internet and affordable devices has facilitated this trend, as evidenced by the UK's $15.9 billion growth in music, video, and games markets reported in January 2024. Live streaming optimizes real-time video delivery, offering seamless and immersive mobile experiences.

Industry leaders are focusing on enhancing broadcasting solutions to solidify their market standing. For instance, in January 2023, IBM launched its Video Streaming application, a robust solution designed to deliver secure, high-quality live content seamlessly across various digital platforms. This move underscores IBM's commitment to providing scalable and reliable streaming experiences for corporate and virtual events.

Collaborations are further shaping the industry's landscape. In June 2024, MainStreaming S.p.A. partnered with Fincons to bolster live and on-demand streaming services. This synergy combines Fincons' technical prowess with MainStreaming's advanced video delivery technology, enabling diverse sectors to provide premium content with personalization and security enhancements.

With major players like ViacomCBS Inc, Movistar+, TF1, and others innovating, the live streaming market continues to evolve. Notably, Asia-Pacific stood as the largest region in 2025, while North America is poised to be the fastest-growing segment through the forecast period. The market encompasses a wide array of regions, including Australia, Brazil, China, India, Japan, and more, reflecting its global reach.

Markets Covered: By Component (Platform; Services), By Model (B2B; B2C), By End User (Media and Entertainment; Education; E-Sports; Government; Retail; Other End-Users)

Subsegments: By Platform (Streaming Software Platforms; Cloud-Based Platforms; On-Premises Platforms), By Services (Content Delivery Network Services; Video Encoding and Transcoding Services; Live Streaming Support Services; Monetization and Analytics Services)

Companies Mentioned: ViacomCBS Inc, Movistar+, TF1, Rakuten TV, Maxdome, BritBox, Majors and emerging players across the world.

Geographical Coverage: Countries include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, and others. Regions covered are Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, and more.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Live Streaming market report include:

ViacomCBS Inc

Movistar+

TF1

Rakuten TV

Maxdome

BritBox

Spiideo

Kinopoisk

Rutube

Amediateka

Okko

Romania TV

Antena3

Film Web

Empire Video Productions LLC

Flux Broadcast

Globant

Axented

RipenApps Technologies

Elevate Marketing Agency

Fasmedia.ae

Zapio Technology

Marketing Window

Gravity Production

Takkah Production

Dice

Rightclick

Livestreaming Kenya

Flash Forward Productions

Protel Studios

Streamlab ZA

Creatives RD

Calypso

Story Max

Zetenta

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avorhs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment