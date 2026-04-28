Multitude AG Board of Directors Elects Deputy Chairperson and Decides on Committee Compositions

Zug, 28 April 2026 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) announces the following appointments made by its Board of Directors, after the Annual General Meeting held on 24 April 2026:

Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Directors

Jorma Jokela has been re-appointed as Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Audit Committee

Marion Khüny has been re-appointed as Chairperson of the Audit Committee. Ari Tiukkanen and Mika Ståhlberg have been re-appointed as members of the committee.

Risk Committee

Marion Khüny has been re-appointed as Chairperson of the Risk Committee. Ari Tiukkanen and Mika Ståhlberg have been re-appointed as members of the committee.

People and Culture Committee

Ari Tiukkanen has been re-appointed as Chairperson of the People and Culture Committee, following his re-election to the committee at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 24 April 2026. The other members of the committee, as re-elected by the AGM, are Jorma Jokela and Lea Liigus.

Contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com



About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).

www.multitude.com