Thin Film Battery Market Size to Hit USD 5.39 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thin Film Battery Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Thin Film Battery Market was valued at USD 0.68 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.39 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 22.99% from 2026-2035.”

Growing Demand for Miniaturized and Flexible Power Sources Across Wearable Health Technology Boost Market Growth Globally

The market's growth trajectory is so durable because the underlying pull for thin film batteries is coming from multiple industries at once. Continuous glucose monitors, cardiac loop recorders, and remote patient monitoring patches are examples of wearable health monitoring devices that have progressed from fitness enthusiasts to clinical-grade continuous monitoring. These devices require power that can be integrated into a flexible, body-conforming form factor without adding uncomfortable bulk. Thin film cells are the obvious choice for those applications because of their remarkable shelf life and self-discharge properties. At the same time, the Internet of Things is building literally billions of sensor nodes that require power for years at a time in places where battery replacement is impractical.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Front Edge Technology, Inc.

Cymbet Corporation

Ilika Technologies Ltd.

Excellatron Solid State, LLC

BrightVolt, Inc.

TDK Corporation

Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Infinite Power Solutions (MFLEX)

Enfucell Oy

Blue Spark Technologies

Imprint Energy, Inc.

Polymerion GmbH

Solid Power, Inc.

Prieto Battery Inc.

Kurt J. Lesker Company Ltd.

Soleras Advanced Coatings B.V.

Thin Film Battery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 0.68 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.39 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.99% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Voltage (Below 1.5V, 1.5 V to 3V, Above 3V),

• By Battery Type (Disposable, Rechargeable),

• By Application (Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, Wearable Technology, Smart Cards, RFID, and Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

​​​​​​​By Battery Type

Rechargeable thin film batteries held the larger share of the market in 2025 due to increasing use in consumer electronics and wearable devices globally. The Disposable segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 23.61% during the forecast period as their is expectation or infrastructure for recharging.

By Battery Voltage

The below 1.5V segment carried approximately 45% of market revenue in 2025 as thin film cells power the broadest range of low-energy applications RFID tags, NFC labels, biosensors, hearing aids, and a wide variety of wearable health monitors. Above 3V thin film batteries are the smallest segment today but carry the fastest growth projection at roughly 23.54% CAGR through 2035 as higher voltage cells open the door to applications that cannot be served at lower voltages.

By Application

Wearable technology maintained its position as the largest application segment in the Thin Film Battery Market in 2025 due to increasing demand from different applications, such as smartwatches, fitness bands, AR glasses, among others. Medical Devices stands out as the fastest-growing application segment and is widely expected to hold that distinction throughout the 2026-2035.

Regional Insights:

With a revenue share of around 43% in 2025, North America was the top region in the thin-film battery market. The U.S. has more implanted medical device businesses, more vertically integrated IoT hardware developers, and more active thin film battery development programs than any other region.

Building on the region's exceptional depth in consumer electronics manufacturing, its quickly expanding medical device sector, and government-led investment in semiconductor and advanced materials capability, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the fastest regional CAGR through 2035.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Samsung SDI announced the successful qualification of a new solid-state thin film battery cell designed specifically for next-generation smartwatch applications, featuring a 15% improvement in volumetric energy density over the previous generation and passing 1,000 charge-cycle testing without measurable capacity fade a result the company indicated would support product design lifespans of over four years of daily use.

Samsung SDI announced the successful qualification of a new solid-state thin film battery cell designed specifically for next-generation smartwatch applications, featuring a 15% improvement in volumetric energy density over the previous generation and passing 1,000 charge-cycle testing without measurable capacity fade a result the company indicated would support product design lifespans of over four years of daily use. 2025: Front Edge Technology received a new U.S. Department of Defense contract for the development of radiation-hardened thin film lithium batteries intended for satellite and high-altitude unmanned vehicle applications, with the contract specifically targeting solid-state architectures capable of operating across a temperature range from -40°C to +85°C without performance degradation.

Exclusive Sections of the Thin Film Battery Market Report (The USPs):

ELECTRICAL PERFORMANCE & VOLTAGE EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate energy output, power density, voltage stability, and reduction in energy loss across different voltage ranges.

– helps you evaluate energy output, power density, voltage stability, and reduction in energy loss across different voltage ranges. BATTERY LIFECYCLE & RELIABILITY ANALYSIS – helps you understand cycle life, durability, and performance improvements across disposable and rechargeable thin film batteries.

– helps you understand cycle life, durability, and performance improvements across disposable and rechargeable thin film batteries. APPLICATION DEMAND & USAGE INSIGHTS – helps you identify key demand segments such as consumer electronics, medical devices, wearables, and RFID, along with adoption trends driven by compact devices.

– helps you identify key demand segments such as consumer electronics, medical devices, wearables, and RFID, along with adoption trends driven by compact devices. MINIATURIZATION & ENERGY EFFICIENCY TRENDS – helps you assess improvements in device performance, energy efficiency, and the growing role of thin film batteries in enabling smaller, lightweight electronics.

– helps you assess improvements in device performance, energy efficiency, and the growing role of thin film batteries in enabling smaller, lightweight electronics. FORM FACTOR & INTEGRATION CAPABILITIES – helps you analyze battery thickness, flexibility, and seamless integration into advanced compact and flexible electronic systems.

– helps you analyze battery thickness, flexibility, and seamless integration into advanced compact and flexible electronic systems. TECHNOLOGY ADVANCEMENT & ADOPTION GROWTH – helps you understand innovation-driven adoption supported by increasing demand for flexible, high-performance, and space-efficient power solutions.

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