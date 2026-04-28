Challenged Athletes Foundation Raises Over $1.3 Million at 2026 Celebration of Heart Gala

San Francisco, CA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) brought the Bay Area community together for an unforgettable evening of purpose and celebration at the 2026 Celebration of Heart Gala, raising over $1.3 million to support individuals with physical disabilities in pursuing active, athletic lives. Held April 17 at Pier 27 in San Francisco, this year’s event embraced the theme Power in Motion, a tribute to the extraordinary momentum created when access, opportunity, and community come together.

With more than 400 guests in attendance, the evening was filled with emotion, energy, and powerful reminders of why CAF’s mission matters. From a moving opening performance of Impossible is Possible to athlete storytelling, inspiring remarks, and a high-impact paddle raise led by renowned auctioneer Lydia Fenet, the gala celebrated the transformational role sport plays in building confidence, connection, and possibility.

The success of the evening was driven in large part by the leadership and generosity of event co-chairs Allison Caccoma and Alan Shanken, Kristin Roth DeClark and Karl Peterson, and Lotte Toftdahl and Ryan Goldman, whose passion for CAF and commitment to the Bay Area community helped shape a meaningful and memorable event. Their heartfelt presence on stage, along with the support of sponsors, committee members, and volunteers, helped create a night that not only raised critical funds but also celebrated the strength, resilience, and momentum of CAF athletes and families. “This is what CAF does best. It creates access. It builds community. And it changes what people believe is possible,” said Alan Shanken, event co-chair and CAF Board Member.

“This evening reflects the very best of the CAF community, with people coming together to create opportunity and expand what is possible,” said Kristine Entwistle, Chief Executive Director of the Challenged Athletes Foundation. “Thanks to this extraordinary support, more athletes with physical disabilities will have access to sport, community, and the life-changing impact both can bring.”

Two of the evening’s most empowering stories came from CAF-supported athletes Morgan Pixley and Ajay Shenoy, whose journeys reflected the many ways sport can transform a life. Morgan, a 12-year-old athlete from Foothill Ranch born with a congenital limb difference and PFFD, shared how sport has helped her build confidence, find community, and expand what she believes is possible as she explores both mainstream and adaptive competition. Ajay, a San Jose-based wheelchair rugby athlete with quadriplegia, spoke to the role adaptive sport has played in his life after a spinal cord injury, helping him rediscover purpose, connection, and momentum while pursuing both athletic and academic goals. Together, their stories captured the essence of Power in Motion, showing that when athletes are supported with access and community, possibility grows far beyond sport itself.

The program also highlighted the broader Bay Area network that makes this work possible, including volunteers, coaches, mentors, and clinic leaders who help create access to adaptive sport across Northern California. Throughout the evening, guests were reminded that CAF’s impact goes far beyond competition, helping individuals with physical disabilities build strength, resilience, health, joy, and lasting community.

Funds raised from the evening will help CAF continue to provide adaptive sports equipment, coaching, travel support, competition expenses, and access to life-changing clinics and programs. As highlighted during the paddle raise, these resources are often not covered by insurance, making donor support essential for athletes to access the tools they need to move, compete, and thrive.

The night ended with joy, gratitude, music, and a packed dance floor as the Wreckless Strangers took the stage, a fitting close to an evening that honored the spirit of the CAF community and the power of showing up for one another. There is still time to support the 2026 Celebration of Heart Gala and help fuel opportunities for athletes with physical disabilities in the Bay Area and beyond.

To donate, visit: http://celebrationofheart.org/

For media images, click here: COH 2026 Media Images

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches quality of life. For more than three transformative decades, CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $200 million and fulfilled nearly 60,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 70 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF’s mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

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