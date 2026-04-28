AI in Social Media Market Surges to $10.33 billion by 2029 | CAGR 36.2%

Delray Beach, FL, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global AI in Social Media Market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 36.2% during the forecast period, from USD 2.20 billion in 2024 to USD 10.33 billion by 2029.

Browse 303 market data Tables and 61 Figures spread through 356 Pages and in-depth TOC on "AI in Social Media Market - Global Forecast to 2029"

AI in Social Media Market Share & Growth:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2029

2019–2029 2024 Market Size: USD 2.20 billion

USD 2.20 billion 2029 Projected Market Size: USD 10.33 billion

USD 10.33 billion CAGR (2024–2029): 36.2%

AI in Social Media Market Analysis & Forecast:

The rise of AR in social media is boosting brand visibility and user engagement, driving growth in the global AI in social media market.

Recently, companies have focused on delivering tailored AI in social media solutions for diverse use cases, creating strong growth opportunities in the market.

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The emergence of AR in social media enhances brand visibility and boosts user engagement, which is a major factor driving the growth of global AI in social media market. Moreover, rising demand for highly personalized content and recommendations tailored to user preferences and behavior in various enterprise users such as retail & eCommerce, Advertising & Creative Marketing Agencies, PR Agencies, and so on contribute to market growth.

Improved collaboration among influencer brands to design more effective influencer marketing campaigns and the growth of GenAI-based content creation tools enable brands to create captivating and unique content, which is expected to drive AI in the social media market.

Moreover, in recent years, market players have also focused on providing end-user-specific AI in social media solutions and products for various use cases. All these factors are expected to provide growth opportunities for market players offering AI in the social media market.

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AI social media tools offer a range of powerful features designed to enhance and streamline social media management and content creation. These tools utilize advanced algorithms to automate processes like content generation, audience engagement, and data analysis, significantly reducing the time and effort required by social media teams. With capabilities such as predictive analytics, targeted content recommendations, and automated response systems, these AI tools help brands maintain a dynamic presence on various platforms, ensuring they stay relevant in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

According to the leading vendor, AI in social media refers to artificial intelligence tools and services designed to help users save time, increase engagement, and stand out on social media platforms. Using AI for managing social media can help brands save time and money, as well as improve customer engagement. AI can automate mundane tasks like content creation and ideation, allowing social media teams to focus on more strategic initiatives.

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The social media management product type in this segment is expected to hold the largest market share. Social media management handles key tasks: the brand’s presence on key social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and others, scheduling posts, responding to followers, analyzing performance, and optimizing strategies.

In the use case, the content idea generation segment is projected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. Content idea generation is vital for maintaining an active, engaging social media presence. AI can enhance this by analyzing data, identifying trends, and even crafting ideas that resonate with specific audiences.

Companies in AI in Social Media Market:

Companies in AI in Social Media Market include Google (US), Meta (US), IBM (US), Sprout Social (US), Sprinklr (US), AWS (US), LivePerson (US), HubSpot (US), Microsoft (US), Adobe (US). These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio but also have a strong geographic presence.

These players can focus on developing innovative authentication and brand protection technologies and offerings owing to the emergence of new end user areas for social media platforms. These companies offer several product types and have operations worldwide. They rely on their R&D capabilities and diversified product and service portfolios to increase their market share. These companies focus on product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and partnerships to strengthen their footprint through product innovations and extend their business reach.