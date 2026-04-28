Loblaw March Food Inflation Report

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loblaw has issued its March Food Inflation Report, with context around what’s impacting food prices and what it expects in the future.

Based on the latest StatsCan data, inflation climbed to 2.4% year over year in March, following a 1.8% increase the month prior. StatsCan attributes roughly 20 basis points of the March result to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. The price of food purchased from stores rose in March as well, to 4.4%, with the price of fresh vegetables (+7.8%) seeing its largest increase in over two and a half years. Tighter supply and weather contributed to this result.

For more information, contact pr@loblaw.ca.



