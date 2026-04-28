Kitchen & Bath Trends Redefining How Canadians are Building and Renovating in 2026

BURLINGTON, Ontario, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As spring kickstarts the peak season for home renovations and new builds, Canadians are rethinking how their kitchens and bathrooms function – prioritizing wellness, performance, and longevity over purely aesthetic upgrades.

From spa-inspired bathrooms to kitchens designed for maximum efficiency, today’s homeowners are embracing spaces that work harder and deliver value everyday – reflecting a broader shift toward more intentional, lifestyle-driven design.

“Homeowners are becoming much more intentional about how their spaces function day-to-day,” says Stephanie McInnis, Director, Builder & Showroom at Wolseley Canada. “It’s about balancing aesthetics with lifestyle, wellness and long-term performance.”

The kitchen and bath trends shaping spring renovations and builds in 2026 are:

Wellness as a daily ritual : Bathrooms are evolving into personal wellness spaces, with growing demand for features traditionally reserved for spas. Steam units, home saunas, and hydrotherapy bathtubs are becoming more common, as homeowners look to integrate relaxation and recovery into their daily routines. The focus has shifted from quick functionality to creating a dedicated space that supports both physical and mental well-being.

: Bathrooms are evolving into personal wellness spaces, with growing demand for features traditionally reserved for spas. Steam units, home saunas, and hydrotherapy bathtubs are becoming more common, as homeowners look to integrate relaxation and recovery into their daily routines. The focus has shifted from quick functionality to creating a dedicated space that supports both physical and mental well-being. The evolution of the kitchen sink into a workstation : In the kitchen, the sink is being redefined as a central appliance rather than a basic fixture. Multi-tiered workstation sinks are gaining popularity, allowing homeowners to prep, clean, and organize within a single, highly efficient zone. This shift is influencing kitchen layouts, with plumbing features now serving as a key hub for both functionality and flow.

: In the kitchen, the sink is being redefined as a central appliance rather than a basic fixture. Multi-tiered workstation sinks are gaining popularity, allowing homeowners to prep, clean, and organize within a single, highly efficient zone. This shift is influencing kitchen layouts, with plumbing features now serving as a key hub for both functionality and flow. Durability is key : There is a clear move toward long-lasting materials and construction, with different priorities depending on the buyer. Value-focused homeowners are prioritizing reliability, opting for solid construction like all-brass components over trend-driven finishes. Luxury buyers are embracing ‘curated longevity,’ selecting premium materials and specialized features tailored to their personal preferences, with less emphasis on resale value. The growing emphasis on durability is shaping product selection and influencing how builders balance cost, quality, and customization.

: There is a clear move toward long-lasting materials and construction, with different priorities depending on the buyer. Value-focused homeowners are prioritizing reliability, opting for solid construction like all-brass components over trend-driven finishes. Luxury buyers are embracing ‘curated longevity,’ selecting premium materials and specialized features tailored to their personal preferences, with less emphasis on resale value. The growing emphasis on durability is shaping product selection and influencing how builders balance cost, quality, and customization. Smart hygiene becomes standard: Bidet seats and smart toilets have transitioned from luxury upgrades to baseline expectations. Homeowners are placing increased importance on hygiene and touchless functionality, making these features standard consideration in modern bathroom design.

“Whether it’s a renovation or a new build, we’re seeing homeowners and builders align around one key idea – investing in spaces that deliver value,” says McInnis. “That mindset is what’s driving the next generation of kitchen and bath design.”

For more information, please visit https://www.wolseleyinc.ca.

About Wolseley Canada:

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and more than 170 locations coast to coast. Wolseley's team of sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express, and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional's choice across the country.

Wolseley Canada's parent company, Ferguson (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is North America’s largest value-added distributor of essential water and air solutions, serving specialized professionals in our $340B residential and non-residential construction markets. We help make our customers’ complex projects simple, successful and sustainable by providing expertise and a wide range of products and services from plumbing, HVAC, appliances, and lighting to PVF, water and wastewater solutions, and more. Headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $31.3 billion (CY’25) and approximately 35,000 associates in over 1,700 locations. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com.