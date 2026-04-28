Insurance, Reinsurance and Insurance Brokerage Global Market Report 2026: Revenue to Hit $10.16 Trillion in 2026, Growing by $650 Billion YoY

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance, Reinsurance and Insurance Brokerage Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insurance, reinsurance, and brokerage market has witnessed substantial growth over recent years, ascending from $9.51 trillion in 2025 to a projected $10.16 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. This growth was spurred by increased insurance penetration globally, expanded reinsurance markets, heightened catastrophic risk pooling, the greater role of intermediaries, and rising demand for diversified insurance products.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow robustly, reaching $13.41 trillion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.2%. Key factors driving this growth include digital transformation across insurance value chains, adoption of parametric insurance models, expansion of cross-border reinsurance, advanced analytics in underwriting, and a heightened focus on operational resilience. Trends likely to shape this future include the adoption of digital insurance distribution channels, advanced risk modeling tools, blockchain integration in reinsurance, and the expansion of online brokerage platforms.

The increasing demand for insurance policies underpins the market's expansion, serving insurers, reinsurers, and brokerages by managing risks and ensuring financial stability. For instance, according to the OECD, insurance premiums grew by an average of 12.4% in nominal terms in 2023, indicating a rising demand fueling market growth.

Major players in the market, such as Allianz Group, Ping An Insurance, and AXA Group, are investing in innovative solutions like technology-driven reinsurance platforms. Such platforms aid in delivering faster, transparent, and data-backed risk transfer solutions, notably in emerging markets. In November 2025, for example, Policybazaar, an India-based insurtech platform, expanded operations in Asia and the Middle East, launching a digital-first reinsurance model to enhance underwriting efficiency.

Additionally, strategic acquisitions are key growth drivers. In August 2025, EDME Insurance Brokers & Risk Services Pvt. Ltd. acquired UIB Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., enhancing its reinsurance business and expanding its service offerings to corporate clients by leveraging UIB's expertise.

Geographically, North America was the largest market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific following. The market encompasses regions such as South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with countries like China, the USA, Germany, and Brazil leading the charge.

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Market Scope:

Types Covered: Insurance, Insurance Brokers and Agents, Reinsurance.

Insurance, Insurance Brokers and Agents, Reinsurance. Modes: Online and Offline.

Online and Offline. End Users: Corporate, Individual.

Corporate, Individual. Subsegments: Includes a detailed breakout for categories like Life, Health, and Specialty Insurance.

Companies featured include Allianz Group, Ping An Insurance, AXA Group, and more across global markets like the USA, China, India, Europe, and emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and South America. Regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe exhibit distinct market potentials. Data includes historic trends and forecasts, offering a full view of market dynamics.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.16 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.41 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Insurance, Reinsurance and Insurance Brokerage market report include:

Allianz Group

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited

AXA Group

Centene Corporation

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

Humana Inc

The People's Insurance Company Group of China Limited

Berkshire Hathaway

Munich Re

General Insurance Corporation of India

Oriental Insurance Company

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

United India Insurance

HDFC ERGO

Fanhua Inc

Chang'an Insurance Brokers

CPIC

China Property and Casualty Reinsurance Company

PICC Reinsurance

Taiping Reinsurance

Peak Reinsurance

SCOR Reinsurance

Korean Reinsurance Company

Tokio Marine Nichido Fire Insurance

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance

Sompo Japan Insurance

Toa Reinsurance Company

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance

PVI Reinsurance Company

Singapore Reinsurance Corporation

Marsh McLennan

Arthur J Gallagher

Willis Towers Watson

Lloyd's of London

Aon

Funk Gruppe

Ecclesia Holding

Hannover Re

Swiss Re

Credit Agricole Assurances

CNP Assurances

Sogaz Insurance Group

Ingosstrakh Insurance

Russian Reinsurance Company

Polish Reinsurance Company

Nationale Nederlanden

Uniqa Insurance Group

Ceska Pojistovna

Brighthouse Financial

Northwestern Mutual

New York Life

Prudential Financial

Lincoln National

MassMutual

John Hancock

Transamerica

Manulife Financial

Chubb Life

Great West Lifeco

Sun Life Financial

IA Financial Group

RBC Insurance

Empire Life

National Indemnity Company

Everest Re

XL Reinsurance America

Reinsurance Group of America

Fairfax Financial Holdings

Transatlantic Holdings

Markel Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ch15dz

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