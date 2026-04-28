NBPure Launches Exclusive MagO7 60-Count at Walmart, Expanding Access to Its Best-Selling Gut Cleanse

PHOENIX, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBPure, a trusted leader in gut-first wellness for more than 28 years, today announced the launch of its flagship MagO7 cleanse at Walmart stores, a significant step in expanding access to one of its most sought-after gut health solutions.

Now available in Walmart stores, MagO7’s exclusive 60-count bottle offers shoppers across the country a more convenient way to purchase the brand’s flagship formula.

Backed by more than 52,000 5-star reviews, MagO7 is the original ozonated magnesium oxides cleanse formulated to relieve occasional constipation and bloating.* Unlike harsh cleanses or traditional laxatives, it works overnight by drawing water into the intestines to soften and break down backed-up waste—supporting a more comfortable, effective morning cleanse, with no cramping or urgency.* MagO7 is non-habit forming and works without harsh stimulants.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

MagO7 has also seen increased demand from consumers seeking support for occasional constipation associated with GLP-1 medications, reinforcing its role as a go-to solution for digestive support.*

“At NBPure, we’ve always focused on making effective gut health solutions more accessible,” said Danna Pratte, Founder and CEO of NBPure. “For more than three decades, MagO7 has been a trusted go-to solution for its ability to work gently overnight. Expanding into Walmart gives more people access to a gut reset that delivers consistent, reliable results.”

NBPure is a family-owned and operated company committed to creating supplements with no artificial ingredients—ever. All products, including MagO7, are purity tested by independent, third-party labs for safety, potency, and efficacy.

The Walmart launch reflects NBPure’s continued retail expansion, driven by growing demand for clean, science-backed solutions that position gut health as the cornerstone of daily wellness.

With a growing retail footprint and a loyal customer base, NBPure continues to lead with its mission: delivering supplements that are Natural. Better. Pure.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About NBPure

NBPure is a gut-first wellness brand dedicated to creating clean, science-backed supplements designed to support whole-body health. Founded more than 28 years ago and still family-owned and operated, NBPure is committed to using high-quality, natural ingredients with no artificial additives. Every product is independently third-party tested for safety, purity, and efficacy. Learn more at NBPure.

Media Contact:

Valerie Latona

Strategic Content Director

valerie@nbpure.com