Trends and Strategies in the $34+ Billion Intermodals Market, 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intermodals Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The intermodals market has experienced significant growth, moving from $34.18 billion in 2025 to $37.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.3%. This growth is attributed to the expansion of global trade routes, rail freight infrastructure development, container standardization growth, and increasing demand for multimodal logistics solutions due to fuel cost volatility.

The market is projected to reach $55.85 billion by 2030, maintaining a 10.3% CAGR, driven by smart intermodal terminals investments, a focus on low-emission freight transport, international trade volume expansion, and digital freight management adoption.

Projected trends include increased rail-based intermodal freight transport adoption, rising containerized cargo movement demand, refrigerated intermodal solutions growth, and cross-border freight corridors expansion. These trends emphasize cost and emission optimization.

The rising volume of international trade fuels intermodals market growth. Economic globalization drives this expansion, as countries depend on cross-border trade for raw materials and consumer goods, necessitating efficient transport systems. Intermodal services, which integrate multiple transport modes, address this demand. The World Trade Organization projected a 2.6% growth in global merchandise trade volume for 2024 and 3.3% for 2025, emphasizing the sector's expansion.

Companies in the intermodal market are leveraging technologies like intermodal rail tracking to enhance supply chain visibility and operational efficiency. A noteworthy example is Vizion's Intermodal Rail Tracking tool launched in June 2023, offering real-time location updates and insights on key milestones, aiding logistics management and cost reduction.

In September 2024, Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. acquired Parsec, aiming to broaden its service capabilities and enhance its market position. Parsec, a software company known for remote desktop and game-streaming technology, complements Universal's logistics and transportation services.

The intermodals market features major companies such as BNSF Railway, Norfolk Southern Railway, Union Pacific Railroad, Canadian National Railway, Deutsche Bahn, and CSX Transportation, among others. Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region, driven by countries like China, Japan, and India.

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Report Scope

Market types include Container-on-Flatcar (COFC) and Trailer-on-Flatcar (TOFC). Equipment types encompass Standard, Refrigerated, Tank, and Specialized Containers. Services cover Door-to-Door, Terminal-to-Terminal, Port-Based, and Cross-Border Intermodals. Cargo types include Dry, Liquid, Temperature-Controlled, Hazardous, and General Cargo. Applications span industries such as Oil and Gas, Aerospace, Defense, Industrial, Construction, Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Retail and E-Commerce, Automotive, and more.

Regional Coverage: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Time Series: Historic and forecast data spanning 15 years.

Data and Delivery: Includes ratios of market size and growth, and segmentation data.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $37.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $55.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Intermodals market report include:

BNSF Railway

Norfolk Southern Railway

Union Pacific Railroad

Canadian National Railway

Deutsche Bahn

CSX Transportation

Schneider National, Inc

SNCF

Japan Freight Railway Company (JR Freight)

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.

China State Railway Group Co. Ltd.

Container Corp. of India Ltd.

Indian Railways

KiwiRail Ltd.

PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero)

Qube Holdings Ltd.

Twentieth Super Pace Nominees Pty Ltd

SF Express Co. Ltd.

Deppon Logistics Co. Ltd.

HOAU Logistics Company Limited

Shanghai CNEX Express Co. Ltd.

COSCO Logistics

Barrington Freight Ltd.

Coyote Logistics Europe

TransContainer

Emperor Franz Joseph Railway

GW Train Regio

Caile Ferate Romane

CFR Marfa

J.B. Hunt intermodal

XPO Logistics

Swift Intermodal

The National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak)

Kansas City Southern

Hudson Bay Railway Co.

Panalpina

Yusen Logistics

Fox Brasil

Almar Group

Trenes Metropolitanos

Brazil Great Southern Railway

Ferrocarril Transandino

Saudi Railway Company

Israel Railways Ltd.

Iraq Republic Railways Co.

Middle East Rail

Turkish State Railways (TCDD)

Egyptian National Railways (ENR)

Transnet SOC Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0zctu

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