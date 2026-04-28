Life and Health Reinsurance Market to Hit $190.15 Billion in 2026, Growing $9.89 Billion YoY - Swiss Re, Munich Re, and SCOR Dominate

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life and Health Reinsurance Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global life and health reinsurance market is exhibiting robust growth, expanding from $180.4 billion in 2025 to $190.15 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This upsurge is driven by factors such as increasing life expectancy, rising healthcare costs, deeper insurance penetration, and growing health insurance enrollment.

Forecasts indicate the market will reach $235.59 billion by 2030, attaining a CAGR of 5.5%, propelled by the adoption of predictive analytics in underwriting, heightened demand for capital relief solutions, and the expansion of digital reinsurance platforms. Key trends in this period include the utilization of advanced risk analytics, data-driven underwriting, and the optimization of health risk pools.

A notable driver of this market's growth is the increasing demand for telehealth services. Telehealth promotes preventive care and cost-effective healthcare solutions by utilizing telecommunications and digital technologies. For instance, FAIR Health Inc. reported a 7.3% rise in telehealth use from December 2022 to January 2023, highlighting its growing impact on the reinsurance sector.

Innovation is at the forefront of the industry's strategy, with major companies like Swiss Re developing AI-powered solutions to enhance risk assessment, customer engagement, and product differentiation. In August 2023, Swiss Re launched 'wysa assure', an AI-driven mental health app that evaluates behavioral risks and supports insurance offerings.

Strategic partnerships also play a crucial role. In April 2023, Swiss Re and Benekiva teamed up to create an innovative claims management platform aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and the beneficiary claims experience. Such collaborations underscore the strategic priorities of leading industry players.

The life and health reinsurance market is dominated by prominent firms such as Swiss Re, Munich Re, SCOR, and China Reinsurance Group, among others. In 2025, North America was the largest market, followed by Western Europe, with significant contributions from regions like Asia-Pacific and South America.

Reasons to Purchase:

Achieve a global perspective with extensive market coverage.

Evaluate the effects of significant macro factors including geopolitical conflicts, trade dynamics, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and regulatory shifts.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data.

Uncover growth areas for strategic investments.

Stay ahead of competitors using predictive data for market drivers and evolving trends.

Gain insights into customer preferences through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors with key performance metrics like market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Analyze the total addressable market (TAM) and gauge market potential with attractiveness scores.

Support internal and external presentations with high-quality data and analysis.

Markets Covered:

Reinsurance Structure: Facultative Reinsurance; Treaty Reinsurance

Product: Life; Health

Distribution Channel: Direct Response; Agents and Brokers; Banks

Subsegments:

Facultative Reinsurance: Individual Risk Reinsurance; Specific Policy Reinsurance; Tailored Reinsurance Agreements

Treaty Reinsurance: Quota Share Treaties; Surplus Treaties; Non-Proportional Treaties

Geographical Coverage:

Countries include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and more.

Regions encompass Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, and additional territories.

Time Series: Includes five years of historical data and ten years of forecasts.

Data Coverage: Covers ratios of market size, growth, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita, with segmentation by country and region, competitor share, and market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $190.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $235.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Life and Health Reinsurance market report include:

Swiss Re

Munich Re

SCOR

China Reinsurance Group

PartnerRe

Taiping Reinsurance

Korean Reinsurance Company

General Insurance Corporation of India

PICC Reinsurance

Peak Reinsurance

Hannover Re

Everest Re

Transatlantic Re

RGA Re

African Reinsurance Corporation

Saudi Re

Kuwait Re

Arab Re

Trust Re

Compagnie Centrale de Reassurance

Societe Centrale de Reassurance

VIG Re

Polskie Towarzystwo Reasekuracji

Institute of Reinsurance of Brazil

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmbqq1

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