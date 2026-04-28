All Together Here: Harbourfront Centre unveils 2026 summer season and city-wide soccer celebrations

Toronto, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the city prepares to welcome the world, Harbourfront Centre launches its Summer 2026 season with a dynamic lineup of festivals, exhibitions, live performances, art, music and public experiences designed to bring Toronto residents and visitors together.

From weekly, crowd-favourite community moments like Dancing on the Square, Free Flicks and Summer Music in the Garden to signature programs including Canada Day, Island Soul and a lineup of multicultural festivals, Harbourfront Centre’s summer events continue to draw thousands to the waterfront, bringing Toronto together in a shared celebration where everyone is welcome. Daily programming, including exhibitions and public art through its Craft & Design Studio, enriches the campus experience.

“Everyone has a Harbourfront Centre story, and this season is about building on that in an even bigger way,” said Tenio Evangelista, President and Chair of the Board of Directors, Harbourfront Centre.

Concerts by the Lake features a dynamic lineup with RuPaul, Maribou State and Foxwarren, with performances set in the newly refreshed Concert Stage, reimagined to elevate the live experience. The immersive dance show Gatsby Redux returns by popular demand, transforming Harbourfront Centre into a Roaring Twenties garden party where audiences follow performers throughout the performance.

Building on the momentum of a summer that will capture the world's attention, Harbourfront Centre will become the premiere hub for celebration and national pride as the official home of GE Appliances Canada Soccer House Toronto. Fans can enjoy food and beverage offerings, interactive sponsor activations, retail pop-ups with official merchandise and programming.

“Harbourfront Centre is proud to be a place where fans can come together to celebrate, connect and share in the energy of the game,” says Tenio Evangelista.

Harbourfront Centre will also participate in the Olmec Cup, a multi-city public art initiative inspired by the ancient origins of the game and its enduring cultural significance. The installation forms part of a broader city-wide initiative led and supported by the City of Toronto, reflecting the host city theme, The World in a City.

Also supported by the City of Toronto is a large-scale public art installation debuting in May. A City in Celebration by Toronto-based contemporary artist Patrick Lightheart captures the city’s diverse energy in a mural for the millions visiting this summer.

“Projects like the Olmec Cup and A City in Celebration mural reflect how art and design can connect people across cultures and generations,” said Janna Hiemstra, Manager, Craft & Design, Harbourfront Centre.

In addition, Harbourfront Centre’s official recreation partner, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, will provide programming that delivers barrier-free access to sport and community participation.

Ongoing collaboration with key partners continues this season, highlighted by an expanded presence from the Ontario Science Centre beginning this summer with popular exhibits and new interactive experiences, inviting visitors of all ages to explore themes such as space and astronomy, creativity and making and the science of movement.

“We’re thrilled to bring more curiosity-fuelled fun to Harbourfront Centre,” says Paul Kortenaar, CEO, Ontario Science Centre. “With more space to imagine, build and explore, we’re creating new exhibits and experiences that invite visitors of all ages to get hands-on, ask questions and discover the joy of science.”

This summer, everyone is invited to discover something new and experience it all together here. Plan your visit at www.HarbourfrontCentre.com

About Harbourfront Centre

Harbourfront Centre is Toronto’s waterfront community campus for arts, culture, learning and recreation. Spanning a 10-acre campus at the heart of Toronto’s central waterfront, it is a registered, charitable not-for-profit cultural organization that offers year-round programs and events accessible to all audiences. The organization champions established and emerging Canadian artists across varied disciplines and serves as a recreational hub for more than 6.3 million annual visitors. Whether hailing from across the street or around the globe, Harbourfront Centre offers memorable and meaningful experiences for all who visit. www.harbourfrontcentre.com

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