Remitsy Announces Rebrand to Wevia

Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitsy today announced that it will be rebranding to Wevia.

The decision to rebrand was made on a commercial basis and does not reflect any change to the company’s ownership, management, products, or services. The transition to Wevia represents the next stage in the company’s development and supports its long‑term growth strategy.

CEO of Wevia, Marc Alexander Schepis, said: “We are excited to announce the launch of our new brand to ensure clarity in the market and maintain our focus on customers. Wevia reflects our vision for building modern, reliable financial services and marks an exciting new chapter for the business.”

The rebrand to Wevia will be rolled out gradually across the company’s website, communications, and documentation. Customers and partners will continue to receive the same level of service throughout the transition period.

What this means for customers:

No changes to services or products

No changes to customer accounts or agreements

Same team and management

Gradual rollout of the Wevia brand

Continued focus on innovation and growth

The company will provide further updates as the transition progresses.

About Wevia

Wevia (formerly Remitsy) is a financial technology company focused on delivering secure, efficient, and customer‑focused financial solutions.

Website: https://gowevia.com

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