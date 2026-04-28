Stratton Capital Group Closes $27.6 Million Bridge Loan for 204-Unit Value-Add Multifamily Community in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratton Capital Group, a direct private commercial real estate lender, today announced the closing of a $27.6 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a 204-unit value-add multifamily community in Tampa, Florida.

The financing supported an experienced sponsor’s acquisition of a transitional multifamily asset with a clear business plan focused on renovations, operational improvement, and future stabilization. The transaction required a lender that could underwrite the sponsor’s value-add strategy, move quickly through diligence, and structure the loan around the acquisition timeline.

Stratton Capital Group provided a bridge loan tailored to the sponsor’s near-term execution plan, giving the borrower flexibility to complete renovations, improve property performance, and position the asset for a future refinance or sale.

“This is the type of transaction Stratton Capital Group is built to finance,” said Lantz George, Co-CEO of Stratton Capital Group. “The sponsor had a clear value-add strategy and needed a direct lender that could move decisively, understand the business plan, and close with certainty.”

The closing reflects Stratton Capital Group’s continued activity in commercial real estate bridge lending, acquisition financing, refinancing, construction, and value-add transactions nationwide. The firm remains focused on loans ranging from $3 million to $100 million across multifamily, industrial, retail, and mixed-use assets.

For sponsors, owners, operators, and brokers seeking reliable execution on commercial real estate financing, Stratton Capital Group remains an active direct private lender for transactions nationwide.

To discuss a financing opportunity, contact Stratton Capital Group or submit a deal for review.

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Stratton Capital Group

Email: info@stratton-capital-group.com

Phone: (925) 289-9910