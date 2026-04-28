Containerized Data Center Market Report 2026: Analysis and Forecast Through 2020-2030 & 2035

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Containerized Data Center Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The containerized data center market is experiencing remarkable expansion, with projections from $16.29 billion in 2025 to $43.26 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 21.5%. This robust growth is spurred by the necessity for scalable IT infrastructure, rapid deployment needs, and the increased adoption of cutting-edge technologies like edge computing, AI, and big data analytics.

Factors fueling this expansion include the growing demand for high-density modular solutions and the emphasis on energy-efficient, green data center developments. As the digital economy proliferates, driven by technological advancements and globalization, the need for adaptable and quick-to-deploy data centers has risen sharply. In Australia, for example, digital transformation efforts have steadily bolstered demand for these innovative solutions.

Noteworthy industry developments include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' 2023 introduction of a 40kVA-class 12ft container-type data center. This solution combines immersion and air-cooling methods to enhance energy efficiency and operational performance. Such innovations support the evolving requirements of modern digital infrastructures.

April 2023 saw Brookfield's strategic acquisition of Data4 for $2.5 billion, underscoring the growing demand for data center services, particularly in Europe. Data4 specializes in delivering containerized solutions, bolstering Brookfield's capabilities in the market.

Industry leaders like Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, and Cisco Systems Inc. are intensifying their focus on innovation to remain competitive. The market landscape is characterized by increasing local manufacturing initiatives and investments, especially in areas affected by tariffs, which have previously escalated costs but are now driving supply chain resilience.

Regional insights reveal that North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the rapid growth leader. Key geographic areas include Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and Asia-Pacific, with particular emphasis on emerging economies like China and India.

Reasons to Purchase:

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Leverage forecast data to gain competitive advantages and understand market dynamics.

Perform end-user analysis to refine customer understanding.

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Evaluate market potential through the total addressable market (TAM) analysis and attractiveness scoring.

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Markets Covered:

1) By Type: 40 Feet Container; 20 Feet Container; Customized Container

2) Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium Enterprises

3) End-Uses: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Aerospace and Defense, Retail and E-commerce

Subsegments:

1) 40 Feet Containers: Standard, High-Density, Modular, Other Configurations

2) 20 Feet Containers: Standard, High-Density, Modular, Other Configurations

3) Customized Containers: Purpose-Built, Hybrid Modular, Tailored Solutions

Leading Companies Mentioned: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric, ZTE Corporation, among others.

Regions and Countries: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa; including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and more.

Data Insights: Historical and forecasted time series over five and ten years, market size ratios, GDP correlations, and expenditure per capita.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $19.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $43.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.5% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Containerized Data Center market report include:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Schneider Electric

ZTE Corporation

Delta Power Solutions

ATOS SE

Fuji Electric Co.

Vertiv

Arista Networks

Rittal GMBH & CO. KG

Sunway

Park Place Technologies

Canovate

American Portwell Technology Inc.

Scaleway

Green Revolution Cooling

PCX Corporation LLC

Kelvin Technologies

DC BLOX

Datacenter United

Edgevana

Vapor IO

Aeva Technologies

Retex

RZ-Product GmbH

Modular Data Center

Sundesert Micro Data Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vsvf3

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