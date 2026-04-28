Containerized Data Center Market Report 2026: Analysis and Forecast Through 2020-2030 & 2035

The market offers key opportunities in the rise of edge computing, demand for portable solutions among SMEs, integration with AI and big data, and the focus on energy-efficient designs. Growth will be driven by the expanding digital economy, rapid IT deployment needs, and green solutions.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Containerized Data Center Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The containerized data center market is experiencing remarkable expansion, with projections from $16.29 billion in 2025 to $43.26 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 21.5%. This robust growth is spurred by the necessity for scalable IT infrastructure, rapid deployment needs, and the increased adoption of cutting-edge technologies like edge computing, AI, and big data analytics.

Factors fueling this expansion include the growing demand for high-density modular solutions and the emphasis on energy-efficient, green data center developments. As the digital economy proliferates, driven by technological advancements and globalization, the need for adaptable and quick-to-deploy data centers has risen sharply. In Australia, for example, digital transformation efforts have steadily bolstered demand for these innovative solutions.

Noteworthy industry developments include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' 2023 introduction of a 40kVA-class 12ft container-type data center. This solution combines immersion and air-cooling methods to enhance energy efficiency and operational performance. Such innovations support the evolving requirements of modern digital infrastructures.

April 2023 saw Brookfield's strategic acquisition of Data4 for $2.5 billion, underscoring the growing demand for data center services, particularly in Europe. Data4 specializes in delivering containerized solutions, bolstering Brookfield's capabilities in the market.

Industry leaders like Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, and Cisco Systems Inc. are intensifying their focus on innovation to remain competitive. The market landscape is characterized by increasing local manufacturing initiatives and investments, especially in areas affected by tariffs, which have previously escalated costs but are now driving supply chain resilience.

Regional insights reveal that North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the rapid growth leader. Key geographic areas include Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and Asia-Pacific, with particular emphasis on emerging economies like China and India.

Reasons to Purchase:

  • Obtain a global perspective with detailed insights spanning 16 geographic regions.
  • Analyze the impact of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.
  • Formulate regional strategies grounded in local data and expert analysis.
  • Identify lucrative growth segments for investment opportunities.
  • Leverage forecast data to gain competitive advantages and understand market dynamics.
  • Perform end-user analysis to refine customer understanding.
  • Benchmark against key competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand value.
  • Evaluate market potential through the total addressable market (TAM) analysis and attractiveness scoring.
  • Support internal and external presentations with high-quality, reliable data and insights.
  • Receive updated data with an Excel dashboard for seamless extraction and analysis.

Markets Covered:
1) By Type: 40 Feet Container; 20 Feet Container; Customized Container
2) Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium Enterprises
3) End-Uses: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Aerospace and Defense, Retail and E-commerce

Subsegments:
1) 40 Feet Containers: Standard, High-Density, Modular, Other Configurations
2) 20 Feet Containers: Standard, High-Density, Modular, Other Configurations
3) Customized Containers: Purpose-Built, Hybrid Modular, Tailored Solutions

Leading Companies Mentioned: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric, ZTE Corporation, among others.

Regions and Countries: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa; including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and more.

Data Insights: Historical and forecasted time series over five and ten years, market size ratios, GDP correlations, and expenditure per capita.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$19.83 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$43.26 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate21.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal

The companies featured in this Containerized Data Center market report include:

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Schneider Electric
  • ZTE Corporation
  • Delta Power Solutions
  • ATOS SE
  • Fuji Electric Co.
  • Vertiv
  • Arista Networks
  • Rittal GMBH & CO. KG
  • Sunway
  • Park Place Technologies
  • Canovate
  • American Portwell Technology Inc.
  • Scaleway
  • Green Revolution Cooling
  • PCX Corporation LLC
  • Kelvin Technologies
  • DC BLOX
  • Datacenter United
  • Edgevana
  • Vapor IO
  • Aeva Technologies
  • Retex
  • RZ-Product GmbH
  • Modular Data Center
  • Sundesert Micro Data Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vsvf3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Containerized Data Center Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Containerized Data Center
                            
                            
                                Data Center Services
                            
                            
                                Data Center Solutions
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Micro Data Center
                            
                            
                                Modular Data Center
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 