Trends and Strategies in the 2026 Medical Device CMDO Market: Revenue to Exceed $354 Billion by 2033

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Service, Class, Application, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is predicted to expand significantly, from USD 134.65 billion in 2025 to an estimated USD 354.60 billion by 2033. This growth, at a CAGR of 13.12% from 2026 to 2033, is propelled by emerging trends such as the growing inclination toward outsourcing, demand for advanced products, and the shift to home care and minimally invasive treatments.

The CDMO market's expansion is primarily due to an uptick in OEMs seeking to outsource development and manufacturing. This approach helps OEMs manage regulatory complexities, minimize high capital expenditure, and access specialized engineering expertise. By partnering with CDMOs, OEMs are able to concentrate on R&D and commercialization, while benefiting from scalable production, process validation, and regulatory support.

The trend is pronounced in sectors like minimally invasive, implantable, and connected devices, where advanced manufacturing and compliance are critical. Outsourcing also hastens time-to-market through automation and smart quality systems, enhances cost efficiency, and mitigates risk by leveraging ISO-certified facilities. A notable development is Jabil's partnership with TxSphere in January 2026, highlighting the reliance on CDMOs for complex drug-device products.

Further driving the market is the increased demand for cutting-edge medical devices, as OEMs delegate complex and technology-intensive manufacturing responsibilities. Factors like chronic disease prevalence, aging demographics, and the adoption of connected diagnostics and AI-enabled systems are pivotal in market acceleration. CDMOs are instrumental in precision manufacturing, electronics integration, and regulatory navigation, all bolstered by investments in advanced manufacturing technologies and automation. As digital health frameworks expand and regulatory processes streamline, the pace of commercialization quickens.

A key growth driver is the necessity for specialized expertise driven by rapid innovation and increased product complexity, which often outstrips the capabilities of many manufacturers. Present-day medical devices necessitate a fusion of advanced materials, embedded software, and stringent regulatory adherence, requiring a multidisciplinary approach. Many small and mid-sized OEMs lack the capability to design and scale such intricate products efficiently. Collaborating with CDMOs that offer design optimization, prototyping, advanced manufacturing, and compliance expertise allows companies to quicken market entry and curtail development risks.

The CDMO industry's growth is also fueled by the shift toward home care solutions and minimally invasive treatments. Healthcare systems emphasize cost reduction, enhance patient comfort, and hasten recovery, thereby increasing the demand for wearable monitors and point-of-care diagnostics. These devices, needing advanced materials and precision engineering, are often manufactured by specialized CDMOs. In particular, home-use devices require meticulous testing and safety validation. Startups and small OEMs frequently depend on CDMOs for comprehensive support ranging from design and prototyping to manufacturing and regulatory guidance, underscoring CDMOs' strategic significance.

Report Coverage

The report includes revenue forecasts, trend analysis from 2021 to 2033, segmented by product, service, class, application, end use, and region.

It covers:

Product Outlook: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Drug-Device Combinations

Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Drug-Device Combinations Service Outlook: Contract Development, Manufacturing, Packaging, Regulatory Affairs, Others

Contract Development, Manufacturing, Packaging, Regulatory Affairs, Others Class Outlook: Class I, II, III

Class I, II, III Application Outlook: Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Ophthalmic, Diagnostic, Respiratory, Surgical Instruments, Dental, Others

Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Ophthalmic, Diagnostic, Respiratory, Surgical Instruments, Dental, Others End Use Outlook: OEMs, Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Others

OEMs, Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Others Regional Outlook: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive insights into market segments and regional dynamics.

Understand the competitive landscape with profiles of key players.

Identify emerging trends and critical market drivers.

Receive actionable insights to explore new revenue streams and inform strategic decisions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $134.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $354.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global

The leading players profiled in this Medical Device Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization market report include:

Jabil Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation

FLEX Ltd.

Sanmina Corporation

Celestica Inc.

Phillips-Medisize

Plexus Corp.

Nipro Corporation

Viant Technology LLC

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Mack Molding

Cirtec Medical

Cogmedix

Synecco Ltd.

TE Connectivity

Keller Technology Corp.

HDA Technology, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52hn7h

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