Palmetto Publishing Releases T. J. Arias's New Children's Book Celebrating Latin American Heritage and Self-Esteem

Charleston, SC, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released The Secrets of the Cornhusk Doll, a new picture book by debut author T. J. Arias. The book follows five-year-old Lochita as she confronts first-day-of-school anxiety with the help of her grandmother and a mysterious handmade doll. It is aimed at children ages four through eight and their caregivers.

The story is set during the final days of summer at the sprawling hacienda of Lochita's abuelita, nestled in a vibrant valley alive with color. While exploring the old house, Lochita discovers a beautifully carved box containing a doll unlike any she has seen before — not soft or snuggly, but crafted from cornhusks and dressed in colorful patches of fabric. Each patch, Abuelita explains, was donated by an extraordinary woman from her village, and each carries its own story and its own gift.

Lochita's worries are specific and urgent. She fears the other children will not like the way she looks. She dreads being the only student who cannot yet read or write. She wonders whether she will make any friends at all. As Abuelita shares the tale behind the doll's patchwork dress, Lochita begins to understand that intelligence, bravery, and strength are not fixed traits a person is born with or without — they are gifts passed down through community, creativity, and love. Whether those gifts are enough to carry her through the classroom doors is the question at the heart of the book.

The Secrets of the Cornhusk Doll is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

T. J. Arias is a retired educator with a passion for storytelling. She enjoys crafting tales that encourage and inspire children to overcome obstacles, empowering them to become the best version of themselves. T.J.’s stories reflect her dedication to nurturing resilience and self-confidence in young readers.

Media Contact: tateresamaro@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, T. J. Arias