Digital Therapeutics Set to Surge to Historic Heights by 2036 Across Multiple Segments – Towards Healthcare Research and Consulting

Ottawa, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital therapeutics market size is calculated at USD 12.58 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 114.37 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 27.8% for the forecasted period.

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Digital therapeutics are patient-centered software applications that are used by healthcare professionals or patients to prevent, manage, or treat disease, symptoms, or any disorder. Digital therapeutics uses sensors, mobile applications, the Internet of Things, mobile devices, virtual reality, and other tools to improve the quality of patients’ lives. These tools can be used alone or in combination with other traditional treatments, such as in-person or pharmacological therapy, or with certain hardware or sensory mechanic devices.

The Digital Therapeutics Market: Highlights

Digital therapeutics industry poised to reach USD 12.58 billion in 2026.

Forecasted to grow to USD 114.37 billion by 2035.

Expected to maintain a CAGR of 27.8% from 2026 to 2035.

North America dominated the digital therapeutics market share by 41% in 2025.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the diabetes segment held the major market 40% share in 2025.

By application, the obesity segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate between 2025 and 2034.

By end-use, the patient segment contributed the biggest market share by 50% in 2025.

By end-use, the provider's segment is predicted to grow at the fastest rate in the digital therapeutics market during the studied years.



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Market Overview

High Relevance of Digital Health Solutions for Patient Health

The digital therapeutics market is driven by its promising role as a new form of therapeutic interventions, which are delivered directly to patients using clinically-evaluated and evidence-based software to prevent, manage, and treat diseases. With the rapid advancements in medicine and digital healthcare technologies, the digital era has brought innovative forms of therapies. This includes technologies that store or access patients’ health information and software that organizes clinical care.

However, digital health is a broader field that uses technologies to improve the efficiency of healthcare. These technologies include telehealth, telemonitoring, pill reminder mobile applications, web access to patients’ health information, and many others. Similarly, the digital medicine field involves technologies that are used to offer tools to measure or improve health. Digital medicine introduces clinical efficacy, while digital therapeutics also bring clinical efficacy and need governmental regulations.

Role of Digital Therapeutics in Active Clinical Trials

Several active digital therapeutic trials were approved for major disease areas such as major depressive disorder, chronic insomnia, anxiety, psychosis, schizophrenia, stress, breast cancer, lymphoma, leukemia, myeloma, and many others. The major sponsors were Happify Inc., Nightware, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Pear Therapeutics, Duke University, etc. The prominent web-based applications used across the expanding digital therapeutics market provided digital counselling, digital treatment, and health coaching. Additionally, mobile applications, virtual reality, digital therapeutics devices, video games, and AI-powered applications also contributed significantly.

To begin with, psychiatry-related trials focus on treating psychiatric disorders, while the U.S. FDA has approved digital therapeutic products for treating psychiatric diseases. These products were used to treat post‐traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), insomnia, psychosis, attention‐deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and depression. Moreover, products for treating drug addiction include applications with interactive videos, modules, and audio that are easily accessible to patients. The U.S. FDA-approved products for treating neurological diseases are easily integrated into various stages of the rehabilitation process.

Consequently, they also engage patients in their daily clinic rehabilitation to enable their therapy training. Additionally, the products for treating endocrinological diseases like diabetes are based on mobile applications for dosing optimization and insulin titration. These applications utilize algorithm-based technologies to help patients and healthcare professionals to review, analyze, and evaluate patient data to support personalized and effective diabetes management. The U.S. FDA has also approved products for other diseases, such as gastrointestinal diseases, orthopedic disorders, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer care.

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The Digital Therapeutics Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market share by 41% in 2024, owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes, mental health disorders, and other chronic conditions, supportive regulatory frameworks for healthcare, and expanded reimbursement coverage. There has been a surging development and deployment of digital health solutions in recent years. The Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act (PDT Act) has allowed Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement for prescription-digital therapeutics (PDTs), which include certain FDA-approved devices, products, internet applications, or other technology that use software to treat behavioral and chronic health conditions.

U.S. Market Analysis

The digital therapeutics market in the U.S. witnessed a trajectory of growth due to streamlined access to digital health devices for Medicare and Medicaid patients, and remote monitoring codes for chronic care management and remote therapeutic monitoring. The U.S. government launched several initiatives to integrate digital therapeutics into healthcare coverage through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

For instance,

In May 2025, ATA Action, the advocacy arm of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) announced that it has acquired the Digital Therapeutics Alliance, which is a major international organization dedicated to expanding access to digital therapeutics. This combined organization generates a robust platform for policy and advocacy. It is also committed to advancing novel technologies that transform patient care. This platform aims to ensure the integral role of telehealth and digital therapeutics in the U.S. healthcare system.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the studied period due to improved quality of virtual interactions, real-time data monitoring, predictive analytics for early diagnosis, and advanced algorithms to create highly personalized treatment plans. In March 2026, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Alliance for Health Policy and Systems Research made a partnership with Temasek Foundation and launched a new three-year initiative to expand the use of digital health wallets, transition to secure and interoperable digital health wallets, and help Member States of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). This program aims to improve continuity of care and strengthen national health systems.

India Market Trends

The digital therapeutics market in India is advancing due to the increasing use of AI-powered algorithms for real-time feedback, personalized treatment plans, and early detection of complications, and increased adoption of digital health solutions for employee wellness programs. India is transforming into a global health powerhouse through universal healthcare coverage, pharmacy, technologies, and innovation. India is growing through drone deliveries, AI diagnostics, and homegrown vaccines that are extending care to the global population.

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The Digital Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Insights

The diabetes segment dominated the market share by 40% in 2025, owing to certain limitations of traditional methods for continuously managing this chronic condition and providing real-time, personalized care. Real-time monitoring is achieved with smart insulin pens and continuous glucose monitors, which provide data in real time and enable immediate adjustments. The enhanced patient engagement is enabled by using interactive apps and games, which make managing diabetes an improved care and engaging activity.

The obesity segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the digital therapeutics market during the forecast period due to the increased use of digital solutions for weight management, which include mobile apps and measurement tools that analyze signals from biosensors. The rising prevalence of obesity has led to the urgent need for diagnosis, management, monitoring, and treatment of diseases and general wellness. Some of the mobile apps include Strava for exercise tracking, MyFitnessPal for dietary tracking, Noom for psychology analysis, and Liva for digital coaching.

End Use Insights

The patient segment led the market in 2025, owing to the high preference of patients for using digital health devices and combination products, such as fitness devices like Fitbit, continuous glucose monitors, and smart scales. Patients are suffering from obesity, weight disorders, diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease, which lead to psychological, emotional, and mental health challenges. The digital solutions are addressing unmet needs of patients that cannot be addressed by pharmacological agents.

The providers segment is predicted to grow rapidly in the digital therapeutics market during the studied period due to the huge adoption of various digital health solutions by healthcare professionals to achieve enhanced clinical outcomes and real-time monitoring. These digital tools and systems improve patient adherence to medications and treatments and reduce hospital readmission rates. The providers gain access to continuous and real-time patient data that enables faster and data-driven decisions.

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The Digital Therapeutics Market Companies

CANARY HEALTH

Noom, Inc.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

2Morrow, Inc

Livongo Health, Inc. (Teladoc Health, Inc.)

Propeller Health (ResMed)

OMADA HEALTH, INC.

Welldoc, Inc.

Fitbit LLC

Mango Health

HYGIEIA

DarioHealth Corp.

BigHealth

GAIA AG

Limbix Health, Inc.

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The U.S. digital health market size recorded US$ 88.38 billion in 2025, set to grow to US$ 98.69 billion in 2026 and projected to hit nearly US$ 266.5 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 11.67% throughout the forecast timeline.

The global pen injectors market size is calculated at US$ 43.9 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 46.65 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 79.37 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.34% between 2025 and 2034.

The U.S. digital mental health market size was estimated at USD 7.46 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 8.97 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 47.13 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 20.25% from 2026 to 2035.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Application

Diabetes

Obesity

CVD

Respiratory Diseases

Smoking Cessation

CNS Diseases

Others



By End Use

Patients

Providers

Payers

Employers

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



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