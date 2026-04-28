Royalton Resorts Partners with Iconic Mount Gay Rum to Celebrate the True Essence of Barbados

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of the highly anticipated June 1 opening of Royalton Vessence Barbados, Royalton Hotels & Resorts announces a defining partnership with Mount Gay Rum, a local collaboration that transforms the country’s most iconic spirit into a living, immersive expression of the destination within the resort.

Royalton Vessence Barbados has been conceived as a new expression of all-inclusive travel, where the destination is not simply visited, but deeply felt. Set along Barbados’ coveted Platinum Coast, the resort introduces 220 modern, design-led suites that reflect a contemporary, elevated take on Caribbean luxury. Rooted in the idea of bringing the true essence of Barbados into every moment of the stay, the resort blends culture, flavor, and mindful experiences to redefine the all-inclusive category in the Caribbean.

That philosophy comes to life through its collaboration with Mount Gay, the world’s oldest rum distillery, where over 300 years of heritage continue to shape every bottle produced on the island. From arrival, guests are welcomed with an in-room toast featuring a custom Mount Gay Rum bottle, setting the tone for a stay where local culture is experienced through flavor and storytelling.

Across the resort’s 13 distinct culinary and beverage experiences, including five restaurants, four bars, and four exclusive rooftop food concepts, guests will discover a curated selection of Mount Gay expressions, alongside guided tastings and premium rum-led experiences. Guests will be able to access VIP tours and guided visits to Mount Gay’s historic distilleries and visitor centers in St. Lucy and St. Michael, with preferred rates available for Royalton Vessence Barbados guests. Limited-edition bottles, available only in Barbados, will also be available for purchase at the distillery and within the resort.

Beyond the glass, Royalton Vessence Barbados introduces signature experiences designed to set it apart. As the first Late Night Swim resort of its kind, evenings evolve into immersive, adults-oriented moments, while digital detox areas invite guests to disconnect and fully embrace the present. Throughout the resort, curated cultural programming, from live music to destination-inspired entertainment, brings the rhythm and spirit of Barbados into every space.

Mount Gay’s Managing Director, Antoine Couvreur welcomed the new partnership, “At Mount Gay, we are always seeking new ways to share our rich history and heritage and this collaboration allows us to do so in an immersive and meaningful way. We are excited as this new chapter also provides another platform for us to deepen our connection with the tourism industry, while creating new experiences for visitors from across the globe through every sip.”

Among the most distinctive features, The Rooftop, the resort’s elevated Diamond Club™ venue, will feature a singular artistic expression created by Mount Gay, translating the legacy of the world’s oldest rum distillery into a one-of-a-kind augmented reality visual experience.

“At Royalton Vessence Barbados, we set out to create a resort that reflects the true character of the island,” said Alejandro Rodriguez del Peon, Vice President of Marketing & PR at Royalton Hotels & Resorts. “Mount Gay is an essential part of that identity, and through this partnership, we’re able to translate that legacy into experiences our guests can truly feel.”

Opening June 1, Royalton Vessence Barbados is now accepting reservations, inviting travelers to be among the first to experience a new kind of all-inclusive, one shaped by culture, connection, and the unmistakable spirit of Barbados.

For more information about Royalton Vessence Barbados, please visit royaltonresorts.com. To learn more about Mount Gay and its visitor experiences in Barbados, please visit mountgayrum.com.

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 24 resorts across seven of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations, each offering a distinct and immersive signature experience. Its eight brands include the award-winning All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family, known for elevated comfort and thoughtful service through signature features like All-In Connectivity™ and DreamBed™. Royalton Hideaway delivers an upscale adults-only escape designed around Togetherness, with exclusive dining and modern accommodations. Royalton Vessence Resorts introduces The Art of Vacation through a wellness-forward approach to all-inclusive travel, centered on balance and mindful connection. Royalton CHIC Resorts invites guests to Party Your Way with vibrant, adults-only getaways full of style and spontaneity, while Mystique by Royalton offers Miles from Ordinary boutique retreats that celebrate natural beauty, local culture, and laid-back sophistication. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril presents a unique Au Naturel experience for guests 21 and over, with secluded beachfront luxury.

The portfolio also includes Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, where guests can Vacation Like A Star™ in entertainment-infused settings surrounded by iconic memorabilia, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton, where guests can Dodge the Paparazzi in glam, adults-only escapes defined by privacy and exclusivity.

To learn more about Royalton Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.royalton.com

About Mount Gay

Mount Gay is the World’s oldest running rum distillery, established in 1703. Founded and still located in the Parish of St Lucy, at the northernmost tip of Barbados, Mount Gay rums are crafted using pure, coral-filtered water from our well and the finest Barbadian and Caribbean molasses.

Distilled in traditional double copper pot and copper column stills, Mount Gay rums are aged in a diverse selection of casks including American whiskey, Bourbon and Cognac. Celebrating over 320 years of heritage and expertise, the Mount Gay style comes from a fine balance between science, art and innovation. Created by Master Blender Trudiann Branker, first female Master Blender in Barbados, and aged under the influence of Barbados’ tropical climate, our rums offer a rich and flavourful character.

Mount Gay’s range includes Eclipse, XO, Black Barrel, Silver, the newly released Single Estate Series, alongside the annual limited-edition Master Blender Collection. In addition to crafting rum the World’s oldest running rum distillery, Mount Gay is committed to use sustainable and transparent practices to realise our vision of environmental stewardship and carbon neutrality. From soil to sip.

For more information on our rums and to learn more about our commitment to our communities, our planet and future, visit www.mountgayrum.com

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35a9e673-f5b5-4f42-8cad-8fa5c6de602e