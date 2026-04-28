RegEd Introduces Smart Licensing to Automate Initial Nonresident Licensing for Producers and Adjusters

Raleigh, NC, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the market leader in compliance, credentialing, and regulatory intelligence solutions for the insurance and financial services industries, today announced the launch of Smart Licensing, the industry’s first automated solution for initial nonresident licensing of both producers and adjusters.

Part of RegEd’s Smart Automation suite within the Xchange Licensing and Registration Platform, Smart Licensing replaces manual, state-by-state licensing work with a fully automated, rules-driven process. Using customer-defined business rules based on factors such as title, region, and cost center, Smart Licensing automatically determines when and where non-resident licenses should be obtained - without human intervention. These capabilities are unified through Eddie, RegEd’s virtual compliance assistant - the central interface and personification of RegEd’s ongoing innovation in AI and advanced automation.

“Initial nonresident licensing is one of the most manual, inconsistent, and resource-intensive processes facing licensing and compliance teams today,” said Jacob Spitzley, VP Product Management at RegEd. “Smart Licensing fundamentally changes that model by applying intelligent automation to ensure the right licenses are obtained at the right time - at scale and with significantly reduced risk and time to license.”

Intelligent Automation Built for Scale

Unlike traditional workflow tools, Smart Licensing applies embedded intelligence to licensing decisions themselves. The solution automatically:

Determines required nonresident licenses based on customer-defined business rules

Applies for licenses without manual processing

Handles complex producer and adjuster licensing scenarios

Integrates directly with existing Xchange licensing data and NIPR connectivity

Allows organizations to flag individual profiles as eligible or ineligible for automated licensing

The ability to update and manage the clients' rules within the Xchange UI

By automating initial non-resident licensing, Smart Licensing gets producers selling sooner and enables adjusters to handle claims faster - while dramatically reducing manual workloads and operational delays.

Proven Operational Impact

A leading U.S. insurer and RegEd client highlights the measurable impact that Smart Licensing can deliver, including:

More than 3,400 estimated annualized hours saved

81% straight-through processing for licensing transactions

Over 17,000 automated licensing transactions completed in six months

Hundreds of hours of manual effort eliminated

These results translate directly into faster onboarding, improved internal consistency, fewer compliance risks, and the ability to grow licensing operations without adding staff.

Smart Licensing also delivers unique value for organizations managing adjuster licensing, where requirements are often complex and event-driven. By simplifying and automating these processes, the solution accelerates adjuster deployment - especially during periods of high demand - while maintaining consistent compliance across jurisdictions.

RegEd is the only provider in the insurance compliance and licensing management market offering automation of initial nonresident licensing for both producers and adjusters. When combined with Smart Renewals, Smart Appointments, and Smart Terminations, Smart Licensing completes the full lifecycle of automated credentialing within a single, integrated platform.

Smart Licensing is available now as part of RegEd’s Smart Automation suite and integrates seamlessly with Xchange Producer Management. For more information, visit www.reged.com.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients that represent more than 35 of the top 50 insurance companies.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.