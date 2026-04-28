Modern Security Information and Event Management Market Assessment Report 2026

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frost Radar: Modern Security Information and Event Management, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report assesses how security information and event management (SIEM) has evolved from log management to a cloud-native, AI-driven security operations platform. It benchmarks vendors on innovation and growth, highlighting the shift toward unified telemetry, embedded user and entity behavior analytics, and security orchestration, automation, and response that turns massive data volumes into faster, higher-fidelity detection and response.

For CISOs and enterprise security leaders, the report offers a strategic view of which SIEM platforms can realistically scale SOC operations amid rising threat complexity, regulatory pressure, and talent shortages. It helps buyers distinguish long-term platform leaders from tools that struggle with cost predictability, usability, or hybrid and multi-cloud demands, supporting more confident, future-proof investment decisions.



Companies to Action

Cisco Systems (Splunk)

Elastic

Exabeam

Fortinet

IBM

ManageEngine

Microsoft

NetWitness (RSA)

NSFOCUS

Palo Alto Networks

Rapid7

Securonix

Sumo Logic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7s8jj

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