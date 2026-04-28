Modern Security Information and Event Management Market Assessment Report 2026

The market offers opportunities in cloud-native, AI-powered SIEM platforms emphasizing unified telemetry and advanced analytics. These platforms promise scalable security operations, effective threat detection, and regulatory compliance, aiding CISOs in overcoming complexity and talent shortages for strategic, future-proof investments.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frost Radar: Modern Security Information and Event Management, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses how security information and event management (SIEM) has evolved from log management to a cloud-native, AI-driven security operations platform. It benchmarks vendors on innovation and growth, highlighting the shift toward unified telemetry, embedded user and entity behavior analytics, and security orchestration, automation, and response that turns massive data volumes into faster, higher-fidelity detection and response.

For CISOs and enterprise security leaders, the report offers a strategic view of which SIEM platforms can realistically scale SOC operations amid rising threat complexity, regulatory pressure, and talent shortages. It helps buyers distinguish long-term platform leaders from tools that struggle with cost predictability, usability, or hybrid and multi-cloud demands, supporting more confident, future-proof investment decisions.

Companies to Action

  • Cisco Systems (Splunk)
  • Elastic
  • Exabeam
  • Fortinet
  • IBM
  • ManageEngine
  • Microsoft
  • NetWitness (RSA)
  • NSFOCUS
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Rapid7
  • Securonix
  • Sumo Logic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7s8jj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Enterprise Security
                            
                            
                                IT Security
                            
                            
                                Log Management
                            
                            
                                Security Orchestration
                            
                            
                                SIEM
                            

                



        


    

        
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