OutamateMods™ Expands to Support All Loan Modification Types with Full Fannie Mae SMDU and Freddie Mac Resolve Integration

DALLAS, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outamation, a pioneer in automation and digital transformation, today announced that OutamateMods™ is now fully integrated with Fannie Mae’s SMDU and Freddie Mac’s Resolve platforms. The platform now supports GSE investors, private investors, and performing loan retention modifications under one end-to-end workflow - from title search, automated decisioning, and document generation through execution, recording, and custodian deliver.

“Servicers should not have to manage separate workflows for every investor type. OutamateMods handles all of them end to end, with automated decisioning and AI-driven document intelligence built in. Our clients are completing modifications two to three times faster, with fewer touches and fewer errors,” said Sapan Bafna, CEO of Outamation.

Complete Document Coverage

OutamateMods manages all required borrower correspondence and documentation across the full modification lifecycle, including:

FHA Neighborhood Watch data collection - streamlined intake and submission

- streamlined intake and submission Approval and denial letters - compliant with investor and regulatory requirements

- compliant with investor and regulatory requirements Trial plan agreements - issuance, tracking, and payment confirmation

- issuance, tracking, and payment confirmation Permanent modification agreements - full document generation, execution, and delivery

- full document generation, execution, and delivery Partial claim processing - FHA, VA and USDA partial claim document generation, promissory note, and submission

FHA, VA and USDA partial claim document generation, promissory note, and submission Recordation in all jurisdictions - county-level recording managed nationally, with status tracking through completion

- county-level recording managed nationally, with status tracking through completion MMP and MPG title policy ordering - triggered post-recording when required by investor guidelines





Outamation backs every completed modification with best-in-class representation and warranty on workmanship - giving servicers and investors confidence in the accuracy, compliance, and completeness of every file that moves through the platform.

The Right Technology for Each Process

Outamation 's is intentional about where each technology is applied. Modification decisioning runs on classical automation logic - rules-based, deterministic, and auditable. AI handles document classification, extraction, and quality control, catching errors at every stage before they compound. This deliberate approach is what makes the speed sustainable and the output audit-ready.

“We are smart about which technology we use for which problem. Decisioning runs on proven automation logic that servicers and investors can audit and explain. AI handles the document intelligence layer, classification, extraction, and QC, where it dramatically reduces manual effort and error rates,” Devang Kamdar, Co-Founder and CTO of Outamation.

OutamateMods is available now. Mortgage servicers and lenders evaluating loan modification software or loss mitigation automation can schedule a demonstration at outamation.com.

About Outamation

Outamation is where technology expertise meets bold innovation. Founded by industry veterans with deep expertise in workflow automation, rapid application development, and artificial intelligence, Outamation is fueled by its proprietary DRIP Innovation by Outamation™ approach, emphasizing small, meaningful improvements that drive significant impact over time. OutamateMods™ is revolutionizing home retention and default modification processing through intelligent automation, comprehensive compliance management, and seamless integration capabilities. Outamation is the first mortgage technology company in the United States to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification for AI governance, in addition to ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II, and has earned back-to-back HousingWire Tech100 recognition. Discover how Outamation is redefining possibilities outamation.com.

Media Contact:

Alyson Austin

Gaffney Austin, LLC

Phone: (949) 403-0484

Email: alyson@gaffneyaustin.com Company Contact:

Outamation

Email: info@outamation.com

Website: www.outamation.com



Fannie Mae and SMDU are trademarks of Fannie Mae. Freddie Mac and Resolve are trademarks of Freddie Mac. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.